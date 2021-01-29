Liverpool back with a bang; France give go ahead to visiting Six Nations teams

Liverpool are back to winning ways after a dominant 3-1 victory over Tottenham last night. The champions had gone five league games without a win, and four without a goal, before Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane all hit the target in an impressive away win. However, Liverpool’s injury woes continued as defender Joel Matip suffered ankle ligament damage. In his column this morning Éamon Zayed explains why he would like to see Ireland manager Stephen Kenny add a specialist forward coach to the set-up: “To be honest, I’ve never really understood why specialist coaching for strikers isn’t a much bigger thing in football – but it is a coming thing, I’m confident of that.”

The Cork and Down footballers could lose home advantage for all of their league matches following their Covid training breach. Both counties have been investigated for breach of training guidelines earlier this month and a subcommittee of the GAA’s management committee reported on its findings and recommendations on Wednesday night.