Six Nations: French government give green light for teams to travel to France

The French government has cautiously given Scotland and Wales permission to travel to Paris for the Six Nations.

L’Equipe is reporting that the inter-ministerial crisis unit has granted exemptions from the seven-day isolation rule for visiting international rugby teams and staff, “subject to the evolution of the epidemic.”

Fabien Galthié’s team play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in round two of the championship on February 14th.

Les Bleus, who were runners-up in last year’s Championship, begin their campaign against Italy in Rome on February 6th.

Scotland visit Paris on February 28th with Wales due at the Stade de France for the tournament’s final fixture on March 20th.