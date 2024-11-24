Loreto held to fourth draw in five games after late Ulster Elks surge

After a flawless start to the defence of their EY Hockey League title, when they won their opening five games, Loreto have now drawn four of their last five.

They’ll forever wonder, though, how they didn’t beat Ulster Elks on Saturday because with just six minutes to go they were 3-0 up – and it finished 3-3. And to add to their woes, it was Elks who took the bonus point from the ensuing shoot-out.

Old Alexandra failed to take full advantage of Loreto’s slip-up but did well to draw 3-3 with UCD having trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the game, before picking up an extra point in the shoot-out. They’re now level on points with Railway Union and Catholic Institute, six behind Loreto.

Institute’s game away to UCC was postponed due to weather, but Railway made progress by beating Pembroke Wanderers 3-0, Lily Lloyd helping herself to a double. And after the third draw of the day, Ards and Pegasus finishing 1-1, Ards collected the bonus point to lift themselves four points clear of bottom club UCC.

Hockey League: Loreto 3 (R Kelly, S O’Brien 2), Ulster Elks 3 (A Mollenhauer, S McNellis, Z Lowry) – Elks won a bonus point in the shoot-out. Old Alexandra 3 (E Neill, I Dunlop, A Heatherington), UCD 3 (L O’Shea 2, O Young-Hughes) – Alexandra won a bonus point in the shoot-out. Ards 1 (Z Malseed), Pegasus 1 (S Moffat) – Ards won a bonus point in the shoot-out. Pembroke Wanderers 0, Railway Union 3 (L Lloyd 2, R Upton).