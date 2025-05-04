Railway Union make history as they beat Loreto again to retain Champions Trophy

A 2-1 victory over Loreto in Banbridge on Sunday saw Railway Union become the first club to win the Champions Trophy two years in a row. Railway won the competition for the first time last season by beating the same opposition, their success securing them a place in next season’s European Hockey League, with Loreto going in to the second level of that competition.

While Railway needed a last-minute penalty stroke from Róisín Upton to win last year’s final, this time the Limerick woman gave them a first-quarter lead from a penalty corner. And Emma Smyth doubled that advantage soon after when she sent a reverse strike past Elizabeth Murphy after the Loreto goalkeeper had saved Katie Mullan’s initial shot.

There was no more scoring until 11 minutes from time when Caitlin Sherin converted a penalty stoke for Loreto, but despite being a player down in the closing stages, after Mullan was green-carded, Railway held on for a deserved victory.

Railway had beaten Ulster Elks 2-0 in Saturday’s semi-finals, while a double from Emily Kealy sent Loreto on their way to a 2-1 win over Old Alexandra. The sides have been the chief contenders for all three of the season’s major prizes, Loreto having beaten Railway to the Hockey League title. And next Saturday, they meet in the Irish Senior Cup final. Some rivalry.