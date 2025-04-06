Loreto retain their EY Hockey League title after win over UCC

Loreto have become the first side to retain the EY Hockey League title since UCD in 2018 after their 2-0 win away to UCC on Saturday gave them an unassailable five-point lead over Railway Union with just one game left to play.

Railway gave themselves some hope a fortnight ago when they inflicted on Loreto their first Hockey League defeat in almost two years. But the reigning champions steadied the ship last week with a 1-0 win over Catholic Institute before wrapping up the title in Cork.

They were made to work for that win by the already relegated students, their breakthrough not coming until the 47th minute when Emily Kealy scored, Yasmin Pratt adding a second at the death.

At the other end of the table, a Rachel O’Brien goal against Ards ensured Pembroke Wanderers’ top-flight survival, the Ulster side joining UCC in the second division next season.

With Loreto and Railway straight through to the Champions Trophy semi-finals, and Institute, Ulster Elks and Old Alexandra in to the playoffs, the only issue to be decided in the final round of matches is whether UCD (23 points), Pegasus (23) or Pembroke (22) take that last playoff spot.

Hockey League – Division One: UCC 0, Loreto (E Kealy, Y Pratt); Pembroke Wanderers 1 (R O’Brien), Ards 0; Catholic Institute 2 (L Foley, S Dervan), UCD 2 (R Carthy, E Paul). Institute won the shoot-out to take a bonus point.