Champions League qualifiers: Shelbourne in Belfast for second-leg against Linfield

Cha m pion s League fir s t round qualifier, se cond-leg: Linfield v S helbourne, Wind s or Park, 7.45p m

Good break down the centre by Callumn Morrison but Sean Gannon is solid in defence. Linfield offering up a late press but Shels are little troubled.

39 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 1

Shelbourne completely dominating since the goal. Linfield looking like they just want to get to half-time without conceding another.

36 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 1

Shels goalkeeper Conor Kearns looks in trouble. He’s down injured for the second time.

And he’s off. Lorcan Healy takes his place between the posts.

30 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 1

GOAL FOR SHELBOURNE!

Alistair Coote follows up an earlier attempt that sailed over the crossbar to this time find the bottom right corner of the Linfield goal.

Linfield's task just got harder!



The visitors take the lead through Allistair Coote 🎯#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/fikFWtITBH — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 16, 2025

24 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 1

Substitution for Shelbourne. Joey O’Brien calls captain Mark Coyle ashore, Sean Gannon his replacement.

21 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 0

Mipo Odubeko draws a free for Shels and Harry Wood steps up to take. Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns does well and clears.

17 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 0

CHANCE FOR LINFIELD!

Shelbourne goalkeeper Conor Kearns miskicks to his leftback and Matthew Fitzpatrick is first to react. His shot lacks accuracy though and careers across to the left of the post. Another let off for the visitors.

12 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 0

Yellow card for Alistair Coote for a tackle on Orr.

7 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 0

Shels settle in to their first attack. Good link-up play up front.

McInroy puts in a heavy challenge as Linfield look to play their way out of their own half and the referee awards the free.

6 MINS: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 0

The hosts tip off.

Free for Linfield outside the box is floated in by Millar. Hall flicks it back in for McGee but it tips over the woodwork. An early let off for Shels.

1 MIN: LINFIELD 0 SHELBOURNE 0

Almost ready to get under way at Windsor.

The game at Windsor Park is one of just two games on this evening’s agenda, along with Dinamo Minsk v Ludogorets.

The other 12 second-leg games were played off on Tuesday.

Fifteen minutes to kick-off.

Shelbourne's Mipo Odubeko warms up ahead of kick-off. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Looking ahead to this evening, Linfield manager David Healy (in his 500th game in charge) didn’t appear too vexed over the deficit they must make up at Windsor if they’re to progress, aided by the return from suspension of midfielder Chris Shields.

David Healy MBE will manage the club for the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th time tonight 👏🔵



Some incredible memories made over those 500 games 💙#COYB #AFJ pic.twitter.com/8Us6bWfY5I — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) July 16, 2025

However, previewing the game Gavin Cummiskey writes: “If Shelbourne can shut out all the external noise they are better equipped to engineer a comfortable victory.”

Read Gavin’s preview in full below:

[ https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2025/07/15/shelbourne-poised-to-keep-champions-league-ambitions-on-track-but-linfield-quietly-confident/ ]

Shels are expecting a 1,800-strong travelling support after away end tickets sold out on Tuesday.

Shelbourne fans ahead of the game at Windsor Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mipo Odubeko was the goalscorer the last day out at Tolka Park, his strike coming in the 58th minute to earn Shels the home win.

“For 90 minutes and change Shelbourne looked like the best team on the island of Ireland,” Gavin Cummiskey wrote of last week’s meeting in Dublin. “Tolka Park was draped in red, besides 250 visitors in royal blue, as this Champions League qualifier instantly settled into one-way traffic.”

Read Gavin’s full report of the first-leg fixture below:

[ Mipo Odubeko on target against Linfield to give Shelbourne upper hand for trip to Windsor ParkOpens in new window ]

Shelbourne's Harry Wood at Windsor Park ahead of kick-off. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Here’s how the sides line out..

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗫𝗜 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 ⚽️



Here’s your team to face Linfield FC tonight!



One change from last week as Wilson replaces Norris.



Kick-off at 7:45pm, tune in live at Solidsport ➡️ https://t.co/CtswXfWRpn#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/DMLuuKVHUL — Shelbourne FC 🏆 (@shelsfc) July 16, 2025

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Caffrey, Coyle (capt), Barrett, Ledwidge, Wilson, Lunney, McInroy, Wood, Coote, Odubeko.

Subs: Healy, Topcu, Gannon, Chapman, Boyd, Martin, Bone, O’Sullivan, Kelly, Norris, Temple, Ring.

Your Linfield team for tonight's UEFA Champions League clash with Shelbourne FC at Windsor Park 🔵 #COYB #AFJ | #UCL pic.twitter.com/EKGPT52KNa — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) July 16, 2025

LINFIELD: Johns; East, Hall, Orr, McGee, Shields, Mulgrew (capt), Archer, Millar, Morrison, Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Walsh, Allen, Whiteside, Roscoe, Offord, McKee, Brown, Annett, McKay, McCullough.

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the second-leg Champions League first round qualifier between League of Ireland champs Shelbourne and their NIFL counterparts Linfield.

Shels had hosting duties at Tolka Park last week, so the teams are in Belfast this evening for the return leg.

Kick-off at Windsor Park is at 7.45pm.

We’ll be keeping you updated on all the action throughout the evening, followed by Gavin Cummiskey’s report after the final whistle.