Institute and Loreto make it two wins from two

Only two games in to the new EY Hockey League season and Catholic Institute and Loreto are the only sides yet to drop a point, the Limerick club coming from behind to beat Railway Union on Saturday while Loreto ran out 3-0 winners over UCD.
After Lily Lloyd had given Railway a second quarter lead at Rosbrien, Anna Horan levelled with a penalty stroke in the third before Roisin Begley finished off a short corner to seal the win in the final period.
Some fine goalkeeping from Erika Gallagher helped UCD keep Loreto at bay until Caoimhe Perdue broke the deadlock in the third quarter, a double from Siofra O’Brien completing the scoring.
Pembroke Wanderers and Ards both picked up a bonus point from the penalty shoot-outs that followed their draws with Pegasus and Old Alexandra, respectively, while Audrey Sawers and Gabriella Scott got the goals that gave Ulster Elks a 2-0 win away to UCC.
Hockey League – Saturday: Catholic Institute 2 (A Horan pen, R Begley), Railway Union 1 (L Lloyd); UCC 0, Ulster Elks 2 (A Sawers, G Scott); Loreto 3 (C Perdue, S O’Brien 2), UCD 0; Pembroke Wanderers 1 (A Richardson), Pegasus 1 (A Speers). Pembroke won an extra point in the penalty run-ins. Old Alexandra 2 (J McGrane, I Dunlop), Ards 2 (P Best, Z Malseed). Ards won an extra point in the penalty run-ins.
