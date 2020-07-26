Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, July 27th – August 2nd
MONDAY (July 27th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
3rd Test, D4 England v West Indies
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
SOCCER BBC 2 from 3.45pm
Irish Cup Semi-final
4pm Ballymena Utd v Coleraine
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm
Galway Including the Connacht Hotel Handicap
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
Irish Cup Semi-final
8pm Cliftonville v Glentoran
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship Play-off Semi-final
7.45pm Cardiff City v Fulham
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Club championships
CRICKET BBC 2, 11.30pm-0.30am
Highlights England v West Indies
TUESDAY (July 28th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D5 England v West Indies
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm
Goodwood Including the Goodwood Cup
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm
Galway Including the Colm Quinn Handicap
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Parma v Atalanta
8.45pm Inter Milan v Napoli
CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights England v West Indies
WEDNESDAY (July 29th)
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm
Goodwood Including the Sussex Stakes
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm
Galway Including the Galway Plate
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Sampdoria v AC Milan
8.45pm Cagliari v Juventus
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Lazio v Brescia
8.45pm Torino v Roma
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship Play-off Semi-final
7.45pm Brentford v Swansea City
THURSDAY (July 30th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm
Birmingham Hero Open
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm
Goodwood Including the Nassau Stakes
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm
1st ODI England v Ireland
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.25pm
Galway Including the Galway Hurdle
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight
Memphis WGC - St Jude Invitational
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship Play-off Semi-final
7.45pm Fulham v Cardiff City
SPORTS RTE 1, 10.15pm-11.15pm
Olympics Tokyo 2020: One year to go
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
11.30pm Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans
2am LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers
CRICKET BBC 2, 11.35pm-0.35am
Highlights England v Ireland
FRIDAY (July 31st)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am
10.05am SR: Western Force v Rebels
SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm
BBCi, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Sheffield World Championship
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am
Channel 4 from 10.55am
Practice British Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm
Birmingham Hero Open
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm
Goodwood Including the King George Stakes
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight
TPC Southwind WGC - St Jude Invitational
BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7pm
London Lyndon Arthur v Dec Spelman
GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship
7.30pm Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.25pm
8pm Irish Cup Final
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Airtricity League Premier Division
7.45pm Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
French League Cup Final
8.10pm PSG v Lyon
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
7.30pm Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets
11.30pm Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks
2am Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks
SATURDAY (Aug 1st)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am
8.05am SR: Chiefs v Crusaders
10.15am Brumbies v Reds
MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.45am
Jerez World Superbikes
SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.10pm-5.30pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.10pm
BBCi, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Sheffield World Championship
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Channel 4 from 10.55am
Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
12.30pm SP: Aberdeen v Rangers
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm
Birmingham Hero Open
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4.30pm
Goodwood Including the Stewards’ Cup
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm
2nd ODI England v Ireland
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-6pm
Siena Strade Bianche
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4pm
BT Sport 1 from 4.15pm
BBC 1 from 4.30pm
FA Cup Final
5.30pm Arsenal v Chelsea
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Memphis WGC - St Jude Invitational
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm
6pm Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets
11pm New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers
GAA RTE 2 from 7pm
Cork Senior Hurling Championship
7.30pm St Finbarr’s v Glen Rovers
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Brentwood Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett
Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti
Fabio Wardley vs Simon Vallily
James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne
Ted Cheeseman vs Sam Eggington
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-10.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
CRICKET BBC 1, 10.50pm-11.50pm
Highlights England v Ireland
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-0.30am
Ohio LPGA: Drive On Championship
SUNDAY (Aug 2nd)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am
4.35am SR: Highlanders v Blues
MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.45am
Jerez World Superbikes
SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm
BBCi, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Sheffield World Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm
Birmingham Hero Open
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Channel 4 from 1pm
Silverstone British Grand Prix
GAA TG4 from 2.15pm
Galway Senior Football Championship
2.30pm Corofin v Oughterard
Meath Senior Football Championship
Deferred Simonstown Gaels v Skryne
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm
4.30pm SP: Celtic v Hamilton Academical
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.30pm
4.15pm SL: St Helens v Catalans Dragons
6.30pm Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight
TPC Southwind WGC - St Jude Invitational
NBA Sky Sports Action from 8.30pm
8.30pm Portland Trail Blazers @ Boston Celtics
NBA Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
9pm San Antonio Spurs @ Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1.30am
1.30am Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets