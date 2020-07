Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (July 13th)

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5pm

6.30pm La Liga: Villarreal v Real Sociedad

9pm Granada v Real Madrid

SOCCER FreeSports from 6.25pm

6.30pm La Liga: Alavés v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

League 1 Play-off Final

7.30pm Oxford Utd v Wycombe Wanderers

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm

Sky One from 7.30pm (free to air)

Premier Sports 1 from 7.55pm

8pm PL: Manchester Utd v Southampton

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 8.40pm

8.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Torino

TUESDAY (July 14th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Championship

5pm West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm

Sky One from 8pm

8.15pm PL: Chelsea v Norwich City

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm

8.45pm Serie A: Atalanta v Brescia

WEDNESDAY (July 15th)

BOXING eir Sport 1 from 2am

Las Vegas Jamel Herring v Jonathan Oquendo

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Championship

5pm Brentford v Preston North End

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)

6pm PL: Manchester City v Bournemouth

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER BBC from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Bologna v Napoli

8.45pm Sassuolo v Juventus

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm

6.30pm AC Milan v Parma

8.45pm Udinese v Lazio

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm

8.15pm PL: Arsenal v Liverpool

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (July 16th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

2nd Test, D1 England v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11.30pm

Dublin, Ohio The Memorial Tournament

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Championship

5pm Leeds Utd v Barnsley

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Everton v Aston Villa

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.55pm

Sky One from 5.55pm (free to air)

6pm Leicester City v Sheffield United

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Torino v Genoa

8.45pm SPAL v Inter Milan

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm

Highlights England v West Indies

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

8.15pm PL: Crystal Palace v Manchester United

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 8pm

8.15pm PL: Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day

FRIDAY (July 17th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.30am

Practice Hungarian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am

10.05am SR: Reds v Western Force

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

2nd Test, D2 England v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11.30pm

Muirfield Village The Memorial Tournament

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm

Highlights England v West Indies

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm

Wexford Club Senior Hurling Championship

7.30pm St Martin’s v Oulart-the-Ballagh

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm

Sky One from 7.30pm

8pm PL: West Ham Utd v Watford

SATURDAY (July 18th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

8.05am SR: Hurricanes v Blues

10.15am Waratahs v Brumbies

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

2nd Test, D3 England v West Indies

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11am

Practice & Qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

From Newbury & York Including the Hackwood Stakes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.40pm-11pm

Dublin, Ohio The Memorial Tournament

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.10pm

4.15pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Atalanta

6.30pm Cagliari v Sassuolo

8.45pm AC Milan v Bologna

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

Sky One from 5pm (free to air)

5.30pm PL: Norwich City v Burnley

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 6pm-8pm

The Curragh Including the Juddmonte Irish Oaks

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm

FA Cup Semi-final

7.45pm Arsenal v Manchester City

CRICKET BBC 2, 7.15pm-8.15pm

Highlights England v West Indies

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.15pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (July 19th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am

Abu Dhabi Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am

4.35am SR: Chiefs v Highlanders

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

2nd Test, D4 England v West Indies

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

Hungaroring Hungarian Grand Prix

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Circuito de Jerez Grand Prix of Spain

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 1.30pm

2pm PL: Bournemouth v Southampton

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm

RACING Newbury, York & The Curragh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight

Muirfield Village The Memorial Tournament

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm

Dublin Senior Hurling Championship

3pm Ballyboden St Enda’s v Kilmacud Crokes

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm

4pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.10pm

4.15pm Serie A: Parma v Sampdoria

6.30pm Napoli v Udinese

8.45pm Roma v Inter Milan

SOCCER BBC 1 from 5.30pm

eir Sport 1 from 5.50pm

FA Cup Semi-final

6pm Manchester Utd v Chelsea

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm

Highlights England v West Indies

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2