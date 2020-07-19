Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, July 20th – July 26th

 

MONDAY (July 20th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd Test D5 England v West Indies

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)
6pm PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.30pm (free to air)
6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Everton

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8.15pm PL: Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm
8.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Lazio

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights England v West Indies

TUESDAY (July 21st)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)
6pm PL: Watford v Manchester City

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Atalanta v Bologna

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm
8.15pm PL: Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm
8.45pm Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan

WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm
Newcastle British Masters

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
6pm PL: Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Parma v Napoli
8.45pm SPAL v Roma

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
7.30 Championship (TBA)

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm
Sky One from 8pm (free to air)
8.15pm PL: Liverpool v Chelsea

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm
8.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Fiorentina

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (July 23rd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm
Close House British Masters

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Udinese v Juventus
8.45pm Lazio v Cagliari

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11.30pm
Minnesota 3M Open

FRIDAY (July 24th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am
10.05am SR: Rebels v Waratahs

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D1 England v West Indies

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6pm
Newcastle British Masters

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights England v West Indies

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Limerick Senior Hurling Championship
7.30pm Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

SATURDAY (July 25th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am
8.05am SR: Crusaders v Hurricanes
10.15am Western Force v Brumbies

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D2 England v West Indies

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media one, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Including the King George V Stakes

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Close House British Masters

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.10pm
4.15pm Serie A: Brescia v Parma
6.30pm Genoa v Inter Milan
8.45pm Napoli v Sassuolo

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5pm
5.15pm Friendly: Rangers v Coventry

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Blaine 3M Open

CRICKET BBC 2, 7.15pm-8.15pm
Highlights England v West Indies

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8pm-10pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SUNDAY (July 26th)

UFC BT Sport 2 from 1am
Abu Dhabi Robert Whittaker v Darren Till

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am
4.35am SR: Blues v Chiefs

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D3 England v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm
TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship

GAA TG4 from 2.15pm
Cork Senior Football
2.30pm Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers
Galway Senior Hurling
Deferred Sarsfields v Portumna

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm
Sky One from 3pm
BT Sport 1 from 3pm
BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
4pm Premier League (TBA)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm
TBA Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Lazio
8.45pm Juventus v Sampdoria

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8.30pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.10am
Highlights Match of the Day

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

