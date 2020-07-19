Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (July 20th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

2nd Test D5 England v West Indies

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)

6pm PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.30pm (free to air)

6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Everton

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8.15pm PL: Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm

8.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Lazio

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm

Highlights England v West Indies

TUESDAY (July 21st)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Qualifying World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)

6pm PL: Watford v Manchester City

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Atalanta v Bologna

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm

8.15pm PL: Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm

8.45pm Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan

WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm

Newcastle British Masters

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Qualifying World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

6pm PL: Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Parma v Napoli

8.45pm SPAL v Roma

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

7.30 Championship (TBA)

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm

Sky One from 8pm (free to air)

8.15pm PL: Liverpool v Chelsea

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm

8.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Fiorentina

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.55pm

Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (July 23rd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm

Close House British Masters

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Qualifying World Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Udinese v Juventus

8.45pm Lazio v Cagliari

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11.30pm

Minnesota 3M Open

FRIDAY (July 24th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am

10.05am SR: Rebels v Waratahs

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

3rd Test, D1 England v West Indies

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Qualifying World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6pm

Newcastle British Masters

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm

Highlights England v West Indies

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm

Limerick Senior Hurling Championship

7.30pm Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11.30pm

TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

SATURDAY (July 25th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

8.05am SR: Crusaders v Hurricanes

10.15am Western Force v Brumbies

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

3rd Test, D2 England v West Indies

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media one, 1.30pm-4pm

Ascot Including the King George V Stakes

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Qualifying World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Close House British Masters

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.10pm

4.15pm Serie A: Brescia v Parma

6.30pm Genoa v Inter Milan

8.45pm Napoli v Sassuolo

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5pm

5.15pm Friendly: Rangers v Coventry

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

Blaine 3M Open

CRICKET BBC 2, 7.15pm-8.15pm

Highlights England v West Indies

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8pm-10pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SUNDAY (July 26th)

UFC BT Sport 2 from 1am

Abu Dhabi Robert Whittaker v Darren Till

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am

4.35am SR: Blues v Chiefs

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

3rd Test, D3 England v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm

TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Qualifying World Championship

GAA TG4 from 2.15pm

Cork Senior Football

2.30pm Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers

Galway Senior Hurling

Deferred Sarsfields v Portumna

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm

Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm

Sky One from 3pm

BT Sport 1 from 3pm

BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm

4pm Premier League (TBA)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm

TBA Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Lazio

8.45pm Juventus v Sampdoria

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8.30pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes World Matchplay

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.10am

Highlights Match of the Day

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2