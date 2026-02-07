Cannabis valued at €2m seized at Dublin Airport

Revenue seized cannabis with an estimated value of more than €2 million at Dublin Airport on Friday. Photograph: Revenue

Cannabis with an estimated value of more than €2 million was seized at Dublin Airport on Friday during an operation carried out by Revenue officials.

The parcel, containing some 100kg of the drug, had been vacuum packed and labelled “linen bedding”, Revenue said.

The cannabis, destined for an address in Northern Ireland, is believed to have originated in the US.

It emerged last month that the US has become the single biggest supplier of cannabis to the Irish drug market after a rapid increase in transatlantic smuggling.

Irish criminals are exploiting the fact that cannabis can be grown legally in the US after drug laws were liberalised. The market there has become saturated after years of over-cultivation, resulting in excess stock being exported illegally.

US suppliers last year accounted for almost half of the cannabis seized at the point of entry into the State.

The latest seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operation targeting in the importation of illegal drugs.

It called on businesses or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling to make contact in confidence on 1800 295 295.