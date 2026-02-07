Crime & Law

Cannabis valued at €2m seized at Dublin Airport

Package labelled as ‘linen bedding’ contained 100kg of the drug and was destined for Northern Ireland, says Revenue

Revenue seized cannabis with an estimated value of more than €2 million at Dublin Airport on Friday. Photograph: Revenue
Revenue seized cannabis with an estimated value of more than €2 million at Dublin Airport on Friday. Photograph: Revenue
Conor Pope
Sat Feb 07 2026 - 10:451 MIN READ

Cannabis with an estimated value of more than €2 million was seized at Dublin Airport on Friday during an operation carried out by Revenue officials.

The parcel, containing some 100kg of the drug, had been vacuum packed and labelled “linen bedding”, Revenue said.

The cannabis, destined for an address in Northern Ireland, is believed to have originated in the US.

It emerged last month that the US has become the single biggest supplier of cannabis to the Irish drug market after a rapid increase in transatlantic smuggling.

READ MORE

Flooding latest: ‘Significant’ road damage in Waterford; Clontarf Baths in Dublin ‘destroyed’

Donald Trump’s hunger for monuments is reshaping Washington

Ireland vs France analysis: A lesson for Ireland in the ways of modern Test rugby

What’s happened to Claire Byrne? It’s as if she’s rocked up to work late with a bag of cans

Irish criminals are exploiting the fact that cannabis can be grown legally in the US after drug laws were liberalised. The market there has become saturated after years of over-cultivation, resulting in excess stock being exported illegally.

US suppliers last year accounted for almost half of the cannabis seized at the point of entry into the State.

The latest seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operation targeting in the importation of illegal drugs.

It called on businesses or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling to make contact in confidence on 1800 295 295.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor