Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, March 9th – 15th

 

MONDAY (Mar 9th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.40pm
Paris-Nice Stage 2: To Chalette-sur-Loing

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Leicester City v Aston Villa

RACING TG4, 7.30pm-8pm
Preview Cheltenham Festival

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Weekend action

SOCCER RTE 1, 9.35pm-10.35pm
Part 1 of 2 The Boys in Green

TUESDAY (Mar 10th)

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Champion Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.40pm
Paris-Nice Stage 3: To La Châtre

HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 7pm-8pm
Highlights Cheltenham Festival

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg
8pm RB Leipzig (1) v Tottenham (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.50pm
Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg
8pm Valencia (1) v Atalanta (4)

WEDNESDAY (Mar 11th)

BADMINTON BBCi, 9am-11.15pm
Birmingham All England Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.40pm
Paris-Nice Stage 4: Individual time-trial

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1pm-2.10pm
UTV, 2pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Champion Chase

SOCCER RTE 2 from 2.30pm
Women’s Euro Qualifier
3pm Montenegro v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Gladbach v Cologne

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
7.30pm PL: Manchester City v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg
8pm Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7pm
Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg
8pm PSG (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Philadelphia Pistons @ 76ers

THURSDAY (Mar 12th)

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8am-10am
Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm
Nairobi Kenya Open

BADMINTON BBCi, 11am-10.10pm
Birmingham All England Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
Sawgrass The Players Championship

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the World Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.30pm
Paris-Nice Stage 5: To La Côte-Saint-André

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
Europa League, Last 16
5.55pm LASK v Manchester Utd

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
Europa League, Last 16
5.55pm Sevilla v AS Roma

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
7.45pm SL: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Liverpool Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 8pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
Europa League, Last 16
8pm Olympiacos v Wolves

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League, Last 16
8pm Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
Europa League, Last 16
8pm Inter Milan v Getafe

GAA TG4, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Laochra Gael Wexford’s Diarmuid Lyng

FRIDAY (Mar 13th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Milwaukee Celtics @ Bucks

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1am
Practice Australian Grand Prix

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
1st one-day Australia v New Zealand

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6am
6.05am SR: Chiefs v Hurricanes

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8am-10am, noon-3pm
Karen CC Kenya Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 8.30am-12.55pm
Eurosport 1, 4.15pm-6.20pm
Eurosport 2, 6.15pm-8.30pm
Day 1 Gibraltar Open

BADMINTON BBCi, 10am-3pm, 5pm-8pm
Birmingham All England Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
Sawgrass The Players Championship

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.30pm
Paris-Nice Stage 6: To Apt

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Fulham v Brentford

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
7.45pm SL: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
7.45pm SP: Motherwell v Aberdeen

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Airtricity League, Premier Division
8pm Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7.30pm
8pm U20: France v Ireland

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.35pm
7.45pm Serie A: Bologna v Juventus

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
7.45pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Reims

SATURDAY (Mar 14th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
LA Nets @ Clippers

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45am
Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.10am
8.15am SR: Reds v Bulls

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.10pm
Eurosport 2, 6pm-8.30pm
Day 2 Gibraltar Open

BADMINTON BBCi, 9am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm
Birmingham All England Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-noon
Sky Sports Golf Red Button from noon
Nairobi Kenya Open

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
12.30pm PL: Watford v Leicester

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm West Brom v Birmingham City

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
Sawgrass The Players Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.10pm-2.10pm
Paris-Nice Stage 7: To Valdeblore La Colmiane

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
1.05pm SR: Sharks v Stormers

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Uttoxeter Including Deep Midlands Grand National

RUGBY BBC 1 from 1.45pm
Virgin Media One from 1.30pm
2.15pm 6N: Wales v Scotland

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Hurling League Quarter-finals

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm
3pm PL: Brighton v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Aston Villa v Chelsea

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm
5pm Serie A: Genoa v Parma
7.45pm Torino v Udinese

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm
Dallas Suns @ Mavericks

GAA eirsport 1 from 6pm
7pm FL: Donegal v Tyrone

GAA eirsport 2 from 6.15pm
6.30pm FL: Armagh v Roscommon

RUGBY BBC 1 from 7.25pm
Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
8pm 6N: France v Ireland

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 15th)

UFC BT Sport 2 from midnight
Brasilia Kevin Lee v Charles Oliveira

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 4am
Melbourne Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5am
5.05am SR: Brumbies v Waratahs

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Karen CC Kenya Open

SOCCER FreeSports from 10.55am
11am La Liga: Espanyol v Alaves

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Lecce v AC Milan
2pm Atalanta v Lazio
5pm Inter Milan v Sassuolo
7.45pm Roma v Sampdoria

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Noon SP: Rangers v Celtic

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-2.10pm
Paris-Nice Stage 8: From Nice

RUGBY RTE 2 from 1pm
1.30pm Women’s 6N: France v Ireland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
1pm Cardiff City v Leeds Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier league from 1pm
2pm PL: West Ham Utd v Wolverhampton
4.30pm Tottenham v Manchester Utd

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Football/Hurling League

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena from 1.30pm
Grand Prix The Dutch Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
Sawgrass The Players Championship

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
2pm Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Rennes

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Gladbach
5pm Augsburg v Wolfsburg

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
English Premiership Final
3pm Sale v Harlequins

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
3pm SP: Livingston v Hearts

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.05pm-9pm
Day 3 Gibraltar Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
Portland Rockets @ Trail Blazers
Washington DC Thunder @ Wizards

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Nice

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights League Sunday

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

