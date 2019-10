Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Oct 21st)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am

1.20am Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11am

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

11.10am Hong Kong v United Arab Emirates

4.30pm Canada v Nigeria

SOCCER BBC 2, 7pm-7.30pm

FA Cup First round draw

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Arsenal

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Brescia v Fiorentina

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.25pm-7.55pm

Discussion Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Club championships

TUESDAY (Oct 22nd)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am

1.15am New England Patriots @ NY Jets

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

5.55pm CL: Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 5.50pm

5.55pm CL: Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

8pm CL: Tottenham Hotspur v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media One from 7.55pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm

8pm CL: Manchester City v Atalanta

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm

Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

8pm CL: Galatasaray v Real Madrid

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra

8pm CL: Juventus v Lokomotiv Moscow

8pm Club Brugge v PSG

8pm Olympiacos v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Queens Park Rangers v Reading

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm

Championship

7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

7.45pm Millwall v Cardiff City

7.45pm Preston North End v Leeds Utd

7.45pm Swansea City v Brentford

8pm West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley

RUGBY BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am

Highlights NFL This Week

WEDNESDAY (Oct 23rd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am

Toronto Pelicans @ Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers @ Clippers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11am

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

11.10am Ireland v Canada

4.30pm Hong Kong v Jersey

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 5.50pm

5.55pm CL: RB Leipzig v Zenit St Petersburg

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

5.55pm CL: Ajax v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

8pm CL: Gent v Liverpool

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm

8pm CL: Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm

8pm CL: Slavia Prague v Barcelona

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra

8pm CL: Salzburg v Napoli

8pm Lille v Valencia

8pm Benfica v Lyon

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Bristol City v Charlton Athletic

7.45pm Derby County v Wigan Athletic

7.45pm Fulham v Luton Town

7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Hull City

THURSDAY (Oct 24th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am

Philadelphia Celtics @ 76ers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am

Japan The ZOZO Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm

Vilamoura Portugal Masters

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.20pm

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

4.30pm Scotland v Bermuda

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 5.50pm

5.55pm EL: Porto v Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

5.55pm EL: Partizan Belgrade v Manchester Utd

SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 5.50pm

5.55pm EL: Slovan Bratislava v Wolverhampton Wanderers

DARTS eir Sport 1, 6pm-10pm

Gottingen PDC European Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm

8pm EL: Arsenal v Vitória Guimarães

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport Two from 7.55pm

8pm EL: Celtic v Lazio

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm

8pm EL: Eintracht Frankfurt v Standard Liege

GAA TG4, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Episode 6 Underdogs

FRIDAY (Oct 25th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am

1.20pm Washington Redskins @ Minnesota Vikings

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30am

Oakland Clippers @ Warriors

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am

Japan The ZOZO Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.50am

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

7am Papua New Guinea v Singapore

11.10am Namibia v Kenya

4.30pm Oman v Canada

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 10am

10.10am Australia v New Zealand

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30am, 3.30pm-6.30pm

Vilamoura Portugal Masters

DARTS eir Sport 1, 11.45am-4pm

Gottingen PDC European Championship

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm

Purfleet BDO World Masters

MOTOR Eurosport 2, 3pm-7.15pm

Doha World Superbikes

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45pm

Practice Mexican Grand Prix

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Southampton v Leicester City

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm

7.45pm EP: Bath v Exeter Chiefs

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Mainz v Cologne

RUGBY TG4 from 7.20pm

eir Sport 1 from 7.15pm

7.35pm Pro14: Munster v Ospreys

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

TBA Airtricity League Premier Division tie

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

7.45pm Ligue 1: Nantes v Monaco

SATURDAY (Oct 26th)

MMA Sky Sports Arena from 2am

Connecticut Frank Mir v Roy Nelson

NBA Sky Sports Action from 3.30am

Los Angeles Jazz @ Lakers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-7.30am

Japan The ZOZO Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.50am

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

7am Ireland v Nigeria

11.10am Holland v Bermuda

4.30pm Namibia v Singapore

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 7.30am

8am Tonga v Britain

RUGBY RTE 2 from 8am

UTV from 8am

eir Sport 1 from 8am

World Cup Semi-final

9am England v New Zealand

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.55am

Noon La Liga: Barcelona v Real Madrid

DARTS Eurosport 1, noon-3.45pm, 6pm-11pm

Purfleet BDO World Masters

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

12.30pm PL: Manchester City v Aston Villa

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds Utd

UFC BT Sport 3 from 1pm

Singapore Demian Maia v Ben Askren

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm

Vilamoura Portugal Masters

MOTOR Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-7.30pm

Doha World Superbikes

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

3pm EP: Gloucester v Wasps

RUGBY FreeSports from 2.45pm

3pm Pro14: Benetton v Southern Kings

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm

3pm Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow

5.15pm Zebre v Leinster

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 4pm

Practice & Qualifying Mexican Grand Prix

RUGBY TG4 from 4.55pm

Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm

5.15pm Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Burnley v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen

GAA RTE 2 from 6.45pm

TBA Club championships

BOXING Sky Sports Box Office from 7pm

London Ricky Burns v Lee Selby

Yves Ngabu v Lawrence Okolie

Derek Chisora v David Price

Regis Prograis v Josh Taylor

GAA TG4 from 7.40pm

8pm Underdogs v Mayo

RUGBY RTE 2, 9pm-10pm

Highlights World Cup Semi-final

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm

Milwaukee Heat @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 27th)

MMA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

Connecticut Rory MacDonald v Douglas Lima

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 3am

Phillip Island Grand Prix of Australia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6.30am

Japan The ZOZO Championship

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 5.15am-7.30am

WTA Final from Zhuhai

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

6am Papua New Guinea v Kenya

10.10am Scotland v Holland

3.30pm United Arab Emirates v Canada

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-8am

Japan Saitama Criterium

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-8am

Korea Women: BMW Championship

RUGBY RTE 2 from 8am

UTV from 8am

eir Sport 1 from 8am

World Cup Semi-final

9am Wales v South Africa

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 8am-12.30pm

WTA Final from Shenzhen, China

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 10am

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

10.10am Oman v Jersey

SOCCER FreeSports from 10.55am

Premier Sports 2 from 10.55am

11am La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

Serie A: Bologna v Sampdoria

2pm SPAL v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am

Championship

noon Swansea City v Cardiff City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am

12.15pm SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

DARTS eir Sport 2, 11.45am-4pm, 6pm-10pm

Gottingen PDC European Championship

DARTS Eurosport 1, noon-4.50pm, 6pm-11pm

Purfleet BDO World Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm

Vilamoura Portugal Masters

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 12.55pm

1pm La Liga: Granada v Real Betis

3pm Levante v Espanyol

5.30pm Sevilla v Getafe

8pm Osasuna v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Wolverhampton Wanderers

4.30pm Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Atalanta v Udinese

SOCCER ESPN from 1.55pm

2pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Toulouse

Saint-Etienne v Amiens

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Wolfsburg v Augsburg

5pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm

3pm EP: Leicester v Saracens

GAA TG4 from 3.30pm

Cork SFC Final

4pm Duhallow v Nemo Rangers

Kilkenny SFC Final

(deferred) James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks

NFL Sky Sports Action from 4pm

BBC 2 from 4.30pm

Wembley Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: AS Roma v AC Milan

7.45pm Fiorentina v Lazio

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm

Mexico City Mexican Grand Prix

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm

Oklahoma City Warriors @ Thunder

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Marseille

RUGBY RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Highlights World Cup Semi-final

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2