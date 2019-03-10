Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, March 11th – March 17th
MONDAY (Mar 11th)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Paris-Nice Stage 2: To Bellegarde
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Eintracht Frankfurt
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Roma v Empoli
SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: St Mirren v Kilmarnock
RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Bangladesh
TUESDAY (Mar 12th)
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Champion Hurdle
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Paris-Nice Stage 3: To Moulines
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) CL: Juventus (0) v Atlético Madrid (2)
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester City (3) v Schalke (2)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Bristol City v Ipswich Town
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(8.00) Reading v Leeds Utd
WEDNESDAY (Mar 13th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
4th ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.50pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1: Team time-trial
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Queen Mother Champion Chase
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 4: To Pelussin
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Hull City
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
(8.00) CL: Bayern Munich (0) v Liverpool (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(8.00) CL: Barcelona (0) v Lyon (0)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
THURSDAY (Mar 14th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Houston Warriors @ Rockets
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am
Sky Sports Mix from noon
Nairobi Kenya Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-3.40pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2: To Pomarane
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Stayers’ Hurdle
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.40pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 5: Individual time-trial
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Arsenal v Rennes
SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Inter Milan v Eintracht Frankfurt
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Slavia Prague v Sevilla
FRIDAY (Mar 15th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Toronto Lakers @ Raptors
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1am
Practice Australian Grand Prix
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Chiefs v Hurricanes
(8.45) SR: Brumbies v Waratahs
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am
Sky Sports Mix from noon
Karen CC Kenya Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
Florida The Players Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.40pm-3.40pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3: To Foligno
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Foxhunters Chase
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.40pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 6: To Brignoles
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.05pm
(5.10) SR: Stormers v Los Jaguares
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
RUGBY RTÉ 2 from 7pm
(7.05) U20s: Wales v Ireland
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Cagliari v Fiorentina
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) U20s: England v Scotland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley
SOCCER ESPN from 7.40pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Lille v Monaco
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
3rd Test, D1 New Zealand v Bangladesh
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11pm
Detroit Lakers @ Pistons
NBA Sky Sports Action from 11pm
Philadelphia Tevin Farmer v Jono Carroll
Katie Taylor v Rose Volante
SATURDAY (Mar 16th)
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45am
Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Sunwolves v Reds
(6.35) SR: Highlanders v Crusaders
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-12.30pm
Sky Sports Golf Red Button (12.30pm)
Karen CC Kenya Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
5th ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 11.45am
(12.15) FA Cup: Watford v Crystal Palace
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
RUGBY Virgin Media One from noon
UTV from noon
(12.30) 6N: Italy v France
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Lions v Melbourne Rebels
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4: To Fossombrone
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Uttoxeter Including the Midlands Grand National
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2.30pm
BBC 1 from 2pm
(2.45) 6N: Wales v Ireland
GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Hurling League
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-5.30pm
Paris-Nice Stage 7: To Col de Turini
NBA Sky Sports Aena from 4.30pm
Boston Hawks @ Celtics
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 4.45pm
UTV from 4.15pm
(5.00) 6N: England v Scotland
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.20) FA Cup: Swansea City v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER Eleven Sports 1
(5.30) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
GAA eir Sport 2 from 6pm
(7.00) FL: Dublin v Tyrone
GAA RTÉ 2 from 6.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 6pm
(7.00) FL: Kerry v Mayo
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.30) Women’s 6N: England v Scotland
SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
(7.55) FA Cup: Wolverhampton v Manchester Utd
UFC BT Sport 1 from 8pm
London Darren Till v Jorde Masvidal
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
3rd Test, D2 New Zealand v Bangladesh
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11pm
Highlights Match of the Day
RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.20pm-0.20am
Highlights Six Nations
SUNDAY (Mar 17th)
BOXING ITV4 from 2am
Dallas Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.30am
Sky 1 from 3.30am
Melbourne Australian Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Karen CC Kenya Open
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Genoa v Juventus
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Clermont Auvergne v Pau
(3.50) Top 14: Toulouse v Lyon
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Dundee v Celtic
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 12.25pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen
(2.30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Nuremberg
(5.00) Bayern Munich v Mainz
RUGBY RTÉ 2 from 1pm
(1.30) Women’s 6N: Wales v Ireland
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3.40pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5: To Recanati
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland Club finals
(2.00) H: Ballyhale v St Thomas
(3.45) F: Corofin v Dr Crokes
GAA eir Sport 1 from 1.30pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup final
(2.00) St Michael’s College v Gonzaga College
Munster Schools Senior Cup final
(4.00) CBC v PBC
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Fulham v Liverpool
(4.30) PL: Everton v Chelsea
SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.40pm
(2.00) FA Cup: Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Reims v Nantes
(4.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Rennes
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship
EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm
Dutch Masters Grand Slam of Show Jumping
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Saracens
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 2.55pm
(3.00) SL: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Espanyol v Sevilla
(5.30) La Liga: Valencia v Getafe
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.40pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 8: From Nice
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.45pm-9pm
Final Gibraltar Open
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.15pm
Milwaukee 76ers @ Bucks
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan
SOCCER ITV4 from 7.30pm
Eleven Sports 1
(7.45) La Liga: Betis v Barcelona
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Marseille
SOCCER RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
FAI International Awards
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: FC Cincinnati v Portland Timbers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
3rd Test, D3 New Zealand v Bangladesh
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2