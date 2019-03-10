Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, March 11th – March 17th

 

MONDAY (Mar 11th)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Paris-Nice Stage 2: To Bellegarde

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Roma v Empoli

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: St Mirren v Kilmarnock

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Bangladesh

TUESDAY (Mar 12th)

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Champion Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Paris-Nice Stage 3: To Moulines

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) CL: Juventus (0) v Atlético Madrid (2)

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester City (3) v Schalke (2)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Bristol City v Ipswich Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(8.00) Reading v Leeds Utd

WEDNESDAY (Mar 13th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
4th ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.50pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1: Team time-trial

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Queen Mother Champion Chase

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 4: To Pelussin

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Hull City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
(8.00) CL: Bayern Munich (0) v Liverpool (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(8.00) CL: Barcelona (0) v Lyon (0)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

THURSDAY (Mar 14th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Houston Warriors @ Rockets

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am
Sky Sports Mix from noon
Nairobi Kenya Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-3.40pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2: To Pomarane

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Stayers’ Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.40pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 5: Individual time-trial

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Arsenal v Rennes

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Inter Milan v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Slavia Prague v Sevilla

FRIDAY (Mar 15th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Toronto Lakers @ Raptors

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1am
Practice Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Chiefs v Hurricanes
(8.45) SR: Brumbies v Waratahs

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am
Sky Sports Mix from noon
Karen CC Kenya Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
Florida The Players Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.40pm-3.40pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3: To Foligno

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Foxhunters Chase

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.40pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 6: To Brignoles

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.05pm
(5.10) SR: Stormers v Los Jaguares

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

RUGBY RTÉ 2 from 7pm
(7.05) U20s: Wales v Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Cagliari v Fiorentina

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) U20s: England v Scotland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley

SOCCER ESPN from 7.40pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Lille v Monaco

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
3rd Test, D1 New Zealand v Bangladesh

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11pm
Detroit Lakers @ Pistons

NBA Sky Sports Action from 11pm
Philadelphia Tevin Farmer v Jono Carroll
Katie Taylor v Rose Volante

SATURDAY (Mar 16th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45am
Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Sunwolves v Reds
(6.35) SR: Highlanders v Crusaders

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-12.30pm
Sky Sports Golf Red Button (12.30pm)
Karen CC Kenya Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
5th ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 11.45am
(12.15) FA Cup: Watford v Crystal Palace

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

RUGBY Virgin Media One from noon
UTV from noon
(12.30) 6N: Italy v France

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Lions v Melbourne Rebels

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4: To Fossombrone

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Uttoxeter Including the Midlands Grand National

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2.30pm
BBC 1 from 2pm
(2.45) 6N: Wales v Ireland

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Hurling League

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-5.30pm
Paris-Nice Stage 7: To Col de Turini

NBA Sky Sports Aena from 4.30pm
Boston Hawks @ Celtics

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 4.45pm
UTV from 4.15pm
(5.00) 6N: England v Scotland

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.20) FA Cup: Swansea City v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Eleven Sports 1
(5.30) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

GAA eir Sport 2 from 6pm
(7.00) FL: Dublin v Tyrone

GAA RTÉ 2 from 6.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 6pm
(7.00) FL: Kerry v Mayo

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.30) Women’s 6N: England v Scotland

SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
(7.55) FA Cup: Wolverhampton v Manchester Utd

UFC BT Sport 1 from 8pm
London Darren Till v Jorde Masvidal

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
3rd Test, D2 New Zealand v Bangladesh

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11pm
Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.20pm-0.20am
Highlights Six Nations

SUNDAY (Mar 17th)

BOXING ITV4 from 2am
Dallas Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.30am
Sky 1 from 3.30am
Melbourne Australian Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Karen CC Kenya Open

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Genoa v Juventus

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Clermont Auvergne v Pau
(3.50) Top 14: Toulouse v Lyon

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Dundee v Celtic

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 12.25pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen
(2.30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Nuremberg
(5.00) Bayern Munich v Mainz

RUGBY RTÉ 2 from 1pm
(1.30) Women’s 6N: Wales v Ireland

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3.40pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5: To Recanati

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland Club finals
(2.00) H: Ballyhale v St Thomas
(3.45) F: Corofin v Dr Crokes

GAA eir Sport 1 from 1.30pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup final
(2.00) St Michael’s College v Gonzaga College
Munster Schools Senior Cup final
(4.00) CBC v PBC

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Fulham v Liverpool
(4.30) PL: Everton v Chelsea

SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.40pm
(2.00) FA Cup: Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Reims v Nantes
(4.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Rennes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm
Dutch Masters Grand Slam of Show Jumping

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Saracens

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 2.55pm
(3.00) SL: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Espanyol v Sevilla
(5.30) La Liga: Valencia v Getafe

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.40pm-5pm
Paris-Nice Stage 8: From Nice

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.45pm-9pm
Final Gibraltar Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.15pm
Milwaukee 76ers @ Bucks

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan

SOCCER ITV4 from 7.30pm
Eleven Sports 1
(7.45) La Liga: Betis v Barcelona

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Marseille

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
FAI International Awards

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: FC Cincinnati v Portland Timbers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
3rd Test, D3 New Zealand v Bangladesh

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

