The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday March 9th (kick-off 3pm unless stated otherwise)

Crystal Palace (13) v Brighton (15) (12.30pm)

Goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita are vying to start for Palace, but otherwise boss Roy Hodgson has a largely settled team. Mamadou Sakho (knee) and Pape Souare (shoulder), are Palace’s only senior absentees.

Brighton will again be without midfielder Pascal Gross. He suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat at Leicester, which forced him to miss last weekend’s win over Huddersfield. Seagulls boss Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury concerns, with defender Leon Balogun having returned to training following a shoulder problem.

Last season: Crystal Palace 3 Brighton 2, Brighton 0 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W D W L W; Brighton L D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic & Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 8; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 12

Match odds: H 17-20 A 18-5 D 12-5

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Cardiff (18) v West Ham (9)

Cardiff must reorganise their defence after Sol Bamba’s season-ending injury. Bamba damaged knee ligaments in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend and Bruno Ecuele Manga is likely to be restored in his favoured centre-back position, with Lee Peltier remaining at right-back. Harry Arter hopes to reclaim a midfield spot and Josh Murphy could return to the matchday squad after being dropped at Molineux.

Aaron Cresswell and Fabian Balbuena have been passed fit. Cresswell limped off against Newcastle last week but has resumed training, while fellow defender Balbuena is available for the first time since December after a knee injury. Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez are long-term absentees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff W W L L L; West Ham D D W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Paterson & Bobby Reid (Cardiff) 4; Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 12-5 A 6-5 D 23-10

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Huddersfield (20) v Bournemouth (12)

Huddersfield will be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg, who was forced out of last week’s defeat at Brighton with bruised ribs. Defender Demeaco Duhaney (hip) is also sidelined and Laurent Depoitre (foot) is a big doubt. Teenage midfielder Matty Daly could be included on the bench again and Jason Puncheon is available, but Tommy Smith (ban), Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Danny Williams are all still out.

Bournemouth’s record signing Jefferson Lerma returns to contention after completing a two-game ban. Cherries top scorer Callum Wilson faces a late fitness test after missing the last six games due to a knee problem. Junior Stanislas (hip) and Dominic Solanke (thigh) are not expected to return, while Steve Cook (groin) and long-term absentees Simon Francis and Lewis Cook (both knee) remain out.

Last season: Huddersfield 4 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield 0

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L L W L; Bournemouth L L D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) 3; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 11

Match odds: H 12-5 A 5-4 D 11-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Leicester (11) v Fulham (19)

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is fit to face Fulham after coming off injured against Watford. The forward was injured in a collision with Ben Foster late on in the 2-1 defeat and suffered a cut tongue, which required stitches. Marc Albrighton (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (ankle) remain out for new Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who is set to make his home bow.

Fulham caretaker boss Scott Parker has no fresh injury problems. Forward Andre Schurrle remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a virus but could return next week. Defender Alfie Mawson has stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee problem as he aims to return to full training before the end of the month. Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli continues his recovery following knee surgery.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leicester L L L W L; Fulham L L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 10; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 10

Match odds: H 6-10 A 17-4 D 16-5

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Newcastle (14) v Everton (10)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is out as he faces up to three months on the sidelines. The 21-year-old damaged his cruciate ligament during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham and is extremely unlikely to play again this season, with Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Ki Sung-yueng vying to replace him. Manager Rafael Benitez otherwise has only goalkeeper Rob Elliot (back) and defender Ciaran Clark (knee) missing as the Magpies attempt to win a fifth successive home league game.

Phil Jagielka is an injury doubt for Everton. The veteran defender made only his third appearance of the season in the win at Cardiff and was an unused substitute for the goalless draw against Liverpool, but he has missed a couple of training sessions this week. Leighton Baines is the only confirmed absentee for the visit to St James’ Park although he has returned to light training following a month on the sidelines with rib and back complaints.

Last season: Everton 1 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Newcastle L D W W L; Everton L L L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 8; Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 12

Match odds: H 9-5 A 17-10 D 21-10

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Southampton (17) v Tottenham (3)

Southampton have chosen not to risk Danny Ings. The forward was in contention to return following a hamstring injury, but will instead be given the next international football break to make a full recovery. Mario Lemina (abdominal problem) is expected to miss out again while Michael Obafemi (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Dele Alli could be available for Tottenham following his return to training after a hamstring injury. He faces a late fitness test before boss Mauricio Pochettino selects his starting XI. Fellow midfielder Harry Winks will similarly be assessed, owing to concerns over a groin problem. Kieran Trippier, who also missed out against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, is expected to be absent because of strained gluteals.

Last season: Southampton 1 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 5 Southampton 2

Last five league matches: Southampton D L L W L; Tottenham W W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings (Southampton) 8; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 23

Match odds: H 16-5 A 17-20 D 27-10

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Manchester City (1) v Watford (8)

Manchester City are without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium international suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s victory at Bournemouth and joins midfielder Fernandinho (groin) and defenders Aymeric Laporte (hamstring) and John Stones (groin) on the sidelines.

Midfielder Fabian Delph is back in contention but goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is a long-term casualty.

Watford can welcome back Kiko Femenia and Sebastian Prodl. Femenia missed the win over Leicester through illness and Prodl has recovered from knee and hamstring injuries. It means boss Javi Gracia has a fully-fit squad to choose from against the leaders.

Last season: Man City 3 Watford 1, Watford 0 Man City 6

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W W; Watford D W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 25; Troy Deeney (Watford) 9

Match odds: H 1-7 A 18-1 D 7-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Sunday, March 10th

Liverpool (2) v Burnley (16) (12pm)

Defender Dejan Lovren could return to Liverpool’s squad after a two-month absence with a hamstring injury. Midfielder James Milner had been hampered by a muscle problem but is expected to be fit in time. Defender Joe Gomez, out since December with a fractured leg, is likely to return after the international break while midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, sidelined since April by a serious knee injury, makes his playing comeback for the under-23s at Derby on Friday.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche looks set to have the same group of players to choose from as he did last time out. Midfielder Steven Defour, one of those absent from the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday, is unlikely to play again this season having had a calf operation. And winger Aaron Lennon, who underwent knee surgery in December, is not yet ready to make his comeback.

Last season: Burnley 1 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W D W D; Burnley D W W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20; Ashley Barnes & Chris Wood (Burnley) 10

Match odds: H 2-13 A 18-1 D 13-2

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Chelsea (6) v Wolves (7) (2.05pm)

Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante are among the players likely to return for Chelsea after manager Maurizio Sarri rotated his squad in the Europa League. Sarri has no apparent injury concerns, with defender Antonio Rudiger and striker Gonzalo Higuain also expected to be recalled following Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev. Pedro could retain his starting spot on Sunday after impressing against Kiev, but fellow winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who came on to score in that game, may once again have to be content with a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Rui Patricio will return for Wolves after being rested for the win over Cardiff. John Ruddy started to ensure he had some game time before next week’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. Ryan Bennett misses out as he starts a two-game ban after collecting 10 yellow cards with Romain Saiss expected to drop into defence.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Chelsea L W L W W; Wolves W D D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 13

Match odds: H 52-100 A 6-1 D 3-1

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Arsenal (5) v Manchester United (4) (4.30pm)

Arsenal will be without suspended midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay international was sent off in last weekend’s draw at Tottenham and is banned for the next three league games. Alexandre Lacazette is available having missed the Europa League defeat in Rennes through suspension, with long-term injury absentees Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin (both knee) still missing.

Anthony Martial will return for United this weekend, with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera also on the brink of comebacks. The Red Devils were without 10 first-team players for Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League win at Paris St Germain. Paul Pogba is available after serving a European suspension and Martial is back from a groin injury. Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian remain unavailable.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Man Utd 3

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W W W D; Man Utd W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 19; Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 15

Match odds: H 13-10 A 2-1 D 5-2

Referee: Jon Moss (West Yorkshire)