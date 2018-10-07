Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, October 8th – 14th
MONDAY (Oct 8th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
(1.20) Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.30am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) IP: Glentoran v Linfield
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018
TUESDAY (Oct 9th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.35am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 1: to Konya
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Tre Valli Varesine Saronno to Varese
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55pm
1st T20 South Africa v Zimbabwe
WEDNESDAY (Oct 10th)
NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Discussion This Week
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am
1st ODI Sri Lanka v England
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.30am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 2: to Antalya
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm
One-day classic Milano-Torino
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-5pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters Pro-Am
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.40pm
Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Friendly: Italy v Ukraine
THURSDAY (Oct 11th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-7.30am
Malaysia CIMB Classic
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.30am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 3: to Marmaris
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
(3.00) Israel v Republic of Ireland
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm
One-day race Gran Piemento
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Sky Sports Football Red Button
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Poland v Portugal
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Faroe Islands v Azerbaijan
(7.45) Lithuania v Romania
(7.45) Montenegro v Serbia
(7.45) Kosovo v Malta
(7.45) Russia v Sweden
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Israel v Scotland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) Friendly: Wales v Spain
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
(7.45) England v Andorra
GAA RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
GAA 2019 championship draws
FRIDAY (Oct 12th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Philadelphia Eagles @ NY Giants
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-7.30am
Kuala Lumpur CIMB Classic
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 10.30am-11.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 4: to Selçuk
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Newmarket Including the Filles’ Mile
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55pm
2nd T20 South Africa v Zimbabwe
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.55pm
(6.00) Currie Cup: Pumas v Golden Lions
SOCCER Eurosport 1 from 6.45pm
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
(7.00) Germany v Norway
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) Champions Cup: Leinster v Wasps
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
TBA Airtricity League match
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Croatia v England
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Austria v Northern Ireland
SOCCER UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm
Highlights Croatia v England
SATURDAY (Oct 13th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
Malaysia CIMB Classic
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5am
2nd ODI Sri Lanka v England
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 10.30am-11.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) L1: Barnsley v Luton Town
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-12.30pm
Discussion Football Focus
RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Bath v Toulouse
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 5: to Manisa
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 1.30pm
Sky Sports Football from 2pm
Nations League
(2.00) Slovakia v Czech Republic
HORSE UTV, 1.30pm-4.15pm
RACING From Newmarket
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.55pm
(2.00) Currie Cup: Griquas v Sharks
(4.15) Currie Cup: Blue Bulls v Western Province
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3pm-4.30pm
One-day race Tour of Lombardy
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Exeter v Munster
(5.30) Ulster v Leicester
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Montpellier v Edinburgh
(5.30) Scarlets v Racing 92
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.45pm
Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm
Nations League
(5.00) Norway v Slovenia
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
Super League Grand Final
(6.00) Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Newcastle Glenn Foot v Robbie Davis Jr
Francesco Patera v Lewis Ritson
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Nations League
(7.45) Republic of Ireland v Denmark
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
Nations League
(7.45) Netherlands v Germany
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Armenia v Gibraltar
(5.00) Georgia v Andorra
(5.00) Latvia v Kazakhstan
(7.45) Bulgaria v Cyprus
(7.45) Macedonia v Liechtenstein
SUNDAY (Oct 14th)
BOXING BoxNation from 3am
Omaha, Nebraska Terence Crawford v Jose Benavidez
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
TPC Kuala Lumpur CIMB Classic
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 9am-11.30am
WTA Hong Kong Tennis Open final
TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 9.30am-noon
ATP Shanghai Masters Final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-1pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 6: to Istanbul
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Gloucester v Castres
(3.15) Glasgow v Saracens
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Lyon v Cardiff
(3.15) Toulon v Newcastle
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
WTA Linz Open final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.25pm
3rd T20 South Africa v Zimbabwe
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 1.30pm
Sky Sports Football from 1.55pm
Nation League
(2.00) Romania v Serbia
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm
Highlights Super League Grand Final
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm
(5.00) Friendly: Scotland v Portugal
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.45pm
Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Russia v Turkey
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Azerbaijan v Malta
(5.00) Faroe Islands v Kosovo
(5.00) Russia v Turkey
(7.45) Israel v Albania
(7.45) Lithuania v Montenegro
NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
Week 6 Matches TBA
NFL BBC 2 from 5.30pm
(6.00) Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders (from London)
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
Nations League
(7.45) Poland v Italy