Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, October 8th – 14th
 

MONDAY (Oct 8th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
(1.20) Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.30am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) IP: Glentoran v Linfield

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018

TUESDAY (Oct 9th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.35am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 1: to Konya

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Tre Valli Varesine Saronno to Varese

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55pm
1st T20 South Africa v Zimbabwe

WEDNESDAY (Oct 10th)

NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Discussion This Week

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am
1st ODI Sri Lanka v England

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.30am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 2: to Antalya

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm
One-day classic Milano-Torino

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-5pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters Pro-Am

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.40pm
Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Friendly: Italy v Ukraine

THURSDAY (Oct 11th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-7.30am
Malaysia CIMB Classic

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 9.30am-10.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 3: to Marmaris

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
(3.00) Israel v Republic of Ireland

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm
One-day race Gran Piemento

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Sky Sports Football Red Button
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Poland v Portugal

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Faroe Islands v Azerbaijan
(7.45) Lithuania v Romania
(7.45) Montenegro v Serbia
(7.45) Kosovo v Malta
(7.45) Russia v Sweden

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Israel v Scotland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) Friendly: Wales v Spain

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
(7.45) England v Andorra

GAA RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
GAA 2019 championship draws

FRIDAY (Oct 12th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Philadelphia Eagles @ NY Giants

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-7.30am
Kuala Lumpur CIMB Classic

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 10.30am-11.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 4: to Selçuk

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Newmarket Including the Filles’ Mile

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55pm
2nd T20 South Africa v Zimbabwe

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.55pm
(6.00) Currie Cup: Pumas v Golden Lions

SOCCER Eurosport 1 from 6.45pm
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
(7.00) Germany v Norway

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) Champions Cup: Leinster v Wasps

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
TBA Airtricity League match

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Croatia v England

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Austria v Northern Ireland

SOCCER UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm
Highlights Croatia v England

SATURDAY (Oct 13th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
Malaysia CIMB Classic

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5am
2nd ODI Sri Lanka v England

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 10.30am-11.30am
Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) L1: Barnsley v Luton Town

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-12.30pm
Discussion Football Focus

RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Bath v Toulouse

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 5: to Manisa

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 1.30pm
Sky Sports Football from 2pm
Nations League
(2.00) Slovakia v Czech Republic

HORSE UTV, 1.30pm-4.15pm
RACING From Newmarket

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.55pm
(2.00) Currie Cup: Griquas v Sharks
(4.15) Currie Cup: Blue Bulls v Western Province

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3pm-4.30pm
One-day race Tour of Lombardy

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Exeter v Munster
(5.30) Ulster v Leicester

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Montpellier v Edinburgh
(5.30) Scarlets v Racing 92

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.45pm
Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm
Nations League
(5.00) Norway v Slovenia

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
Super League Grand Final
(6.00) Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Newcastle Glenn Foot v Robbie Davis Jr
Francesco Patera v Lewis Ritson

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Nations League
(7.45) Republic of Ireland v Denmark

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
Nations League
(7.45) Netherlands v Germany

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Armenia v Gibraltar
(5.00) Georgia v Andorra
(5.00) Latvia v Kazakhstan
(7.45) Bulgaria v Cyprus
(7.45) Macedonia v Liechtenstein

SUNDAY (Oct 14th)

BOXING BoxNation from 3am
Omaha, Nebraska Terence Crawford v Jose Benavidez

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am
TPC Kuala Lumpur CIMB Classic

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 9am-11.30am
WTA Hong Kong Tennis Open final

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 9.30am-noon
ATP Shanghai Masters Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-5.30pm
Walton Heath GC British Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-1pm
Tour of Turkey Stage 6: to Istanbul

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Gloucester v Castres
(3.15) Glasgow v Saracens

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Lyon v Cardiff
(3.15) Toulon v Newcastle

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
WTA Linz Open final

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.25pm
3rd T20 South Africa v Zimbabwe

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 1.30pm
Sky Sports Football from 1.55pm
Nation League
(2.00) Romania v Serbia

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm
Highlights Super League Grand Final

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm
(5.00) Friendly: Scotland v Portugal

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.45pm
Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Russia v Turkey

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Azerbaijan v Malta
(5.00) Faroe Islands v Kosovo
(5.00) Russia v Turkey
(7.45) Israel v Albania
(7.45) Lithuania v Montenegro

NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
Week 6 Matches TBA

NFL BBC 2 from 5.30pm
(6.00) Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders (from London)

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
Nations League
(7.45) Poland v Italy

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.