Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, November 13th – 19th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Nov 13th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 1am
(1.30) New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11am-3.30pm
China Shanghai Masters

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) WCQ: Italy v Sweden

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Weekend’s club action

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Against the Head

TUESDAY (Nov 14th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 1.15am
(1.30) Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Salt Lake City Timberwolves @ Jazz

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11am-3.15pm
China Shanghai Masters

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5.45pm
(5.50) France v New Zealand

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) WCQ: Republic of Ireland v Denmark

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Friendly: Germany v France

SOCCER BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.45) Friendly: Wales v Panama

SOCCER UTV from 7.30pm
(8.00) Friendly: England v Brazil

SOCCER UTV, 11pm-0.10am
Highlights World Cup Qualifiers & friendlies

SOCCER BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Highlights NFL This Week

WEDNESDAY (Nov 15th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Houston Raptors @ Rockets

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 10.45am-3.30pm
China Shanghai Masters

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

DARTS Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-11pm
Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

GREYHOUND RACING Sky Sports Action, 7pm-9.30pm
Towcester Puppy Derby

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Tranmere Rovers v Peterborough Utd

THURSDAY (Nov 16th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Minnesota Spurs @ Timberwolves

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 4am
1st Test, D1 India v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-1pm
Dubai DP World Tour Championship

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 9.30am-3.30pm
Quarter-finals Shanghai Masters

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Georgia The RSM Classic

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-11pm
Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Billericay Town v Leatherhead

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Florida LPGA: CME Tour Championship

SPORTS RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.35pm
2nd episode Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment

FRIDAY (Nov 17th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 0.30am
(1.25) Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Boston Warriors @ Celtics

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.50am
1st Test, D2 India v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6am-9.30am, 11am-4.15pm
Semi-finals Shanghai Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-1pm
Jumeirah DP World Tour Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 8.30am
TBC World Cup Quarter-final 1

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 5.45pm-10pm
BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Sea Island The RSM Classic

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Quarter-finals Grand Slam of Darts

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Gloucester v Saracens

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Preston North End v Bolton Wanderers

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Amiens v Monaco

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Girona v Real Sociedad

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Naples LPGA: CME Tour Championship

RACING TG4, 10.40pm-11.40pm
Jump Boys Ireland’s top jump jockeys

SATURDAY (Nov 18th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
San Antonio Thunder @ Spurs

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 3.30am
TBC World Cup Quarter-final 2
TBC World Cup Quarter-final 3

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.50am
1st Test, D3 India v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm
Final Shanghai Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-1pm
Dubai DP World Tour Championship

GAA RTE 2 from 8.30am
(8.45) IR: Australia v Ireland

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Getafe v Alaves

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Ross County v Celtic

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
BBC 2, 2pm-4.30pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Italy v Argentina

RUGBY BBC 1 from 2pm
(2.30) Wales v Georgia

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(3.00) England v Australia

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Liverpool v Southampton

RUGBY RTE 2 from 4.30pm
Sky Sports Action from 5pm
(5.30) Ireland v Fiji

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: AS Roma v Lazio

RUGBY BBC 2 from 5pm
BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.30) Scotland v New Zealand

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Fulham v Derby County

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.20pm
(5.30) Eredivisie: Feyenoord v VVV-Venlo

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.30pm
(deferred) La Liga: Leganes v Barcelona

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Sevilla v Celta Vigo

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Georgia The RSM Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Napoli v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: NAC Breda v Ajax

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
(7.45) France v South Africa

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm
Grand Slam From Wolverhampton

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Belfast Carl Frampton v Horacio Garcia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Florida LPGA: CME Tour Championship

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 19th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 0.30am
Philadelphia Warriors @ 76ers

UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Sydney Fabricio Werdum v Marcin Tybura

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.50am
1st Test, D4 India v Sri Lanka

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 4.40am
TBC World Cup Quarter-final 4

GOLF Sky Sports 7am-12.3pm
Dubai DP World Tour Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
(11.00) La Liga: Malaga v Deportivo La Coruna

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Crotone v Genoa

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Stade Francais v Oyonnax

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 1pm-4pm
Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm-9pm
Grand Slam From Wolverhampton

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm
(1.15) C: Leeds Utd v Middlesbrough

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 1.20pm
(1.30) Eredivisie: PEC Zwolle v PSV Eindhoven

HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Cheltenham Final day of November meeting

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Club championships

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sampdoria v Juventus

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Torino v Chievo

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Caen v Nice

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm
(2.30) B: Schalke v Hamburg

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-8pm
BBC 2, 6pm-9pm
ATP World Tour Finals (London)

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30pm
(4.00) PL: Watford v West Ham Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm
(3.15) La Liga: Espanyol v Valencia
(5.30) Las Palmas v Levante
(7.45) Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4pm
BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Montpellier

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.50pm
(3.50) Top 14: Toulon v Racing 92

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Werder Bremen v Hannover

GAA TG4 from 5.30pm
Fenway Classic
SF1 Dublin v Galway
SF2 Clare v Tipperary
Final All matches are 40 mins

NFL Sky Sports Action
TBA Matches from week 11

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Naples CME Tour Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button (6.30pm)
Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-11pm
Sea Island GC The RSM Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Marseille

NBA BT Sport 3 from 8.30pm
Toronto Wizards @ Raptors

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

