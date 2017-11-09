Croatia put four past Greece to put one foot in World Cup finals

Home side attack from first whistle to overwhelm opponents
Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their fourth goal in the first leg of the World Cup playoff against Greece at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their fourth goal in the first leg of the World Cup playoff against Greece at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

 

Croatia 4 Greece 1

Croatia set one foot back in the World Cup finals after cruising to an emphatic 4-1 win over Greece in the first leg of their qualifying play-off in Zagreb.

Goals from Luca Modric, Nikola Kalinic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric were enough to make Sunday’s second leg against the Greeks – who replied through Sokratis Papastathopoulos – appear a formality.

Shrugging off the absence through injury of striker Mario Mandzukic, the home side pressed from the start with Domagoj Vida bringing an early save out of Greek goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis.

Six minutes later Karnezis handed Croatia a penalty after bringing down Kalinic in the box, and after a short delay Modric stepped up to give his side the lead.

Dejan Lovren headed wide on 18 minutes as the hosts pressed for a second, and one minute later it arrived when Kalinic met a cross from Ivan Strinic and fired past Karnezis.

An otherwise bleak night for the visitors was made temporarily brighter on the half-hour, when Papasthathpoulous reduced the deficit against the run of play with a header from a Konstantinos Fortounis cross.

But the home side were in no mood to let their advantage slip and it took them just three minutes to restore their two-goal lead when Perisic headed in from close range following a cross from Sime Vrsaljko.

The home side were utterly dominant and could have added to their advantage before the half-time break with both Kramaric and Kalinic forcing further saves out of Karnezis.

And if Greece harboured any hopes of a dramatic comeback they evaporated four minutes into the second period when Kramaric prodded home Croatia’s fourth from close range.

Ivan Rakitic brought another save out of Karnezis while Perisic and Kramaric both came close to extending Croatia’s advantage. For Greece, despite Kostas Mitroglu bringing a late save out of home keeper Danijel Subasic, the night was already a lost cause.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.