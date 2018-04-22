Zach Johnson and Andrew Landry share the lead at Texas Open

Zach Johnson sank a six-foot putt for birdie on his final hole for a four-under-par 68 to ensure a share of the lead with Andrew Landry on 13 under 203 after the third round of the Texas Open on Saturday.

The pair were a stroke ahead of Trey Mullinax, who shot a course-record 62 at the Greg Norman-designed TPC San Antonio, and two stokes ahead of Ryan Moore (70).

Sean O’Hair (65), Jimmy Walker (67), Chris Kirk (68), and Scotland’s Martin Laird (69) were all tied for fifth at nine under heading into the tournament’s final day. Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell carded a one-under 71 to move to two under and a tie for 39th spot going into the final round.

Landry jumped out to an early lead with birdies on three, five and six and picked up two more on 16 and 17 to finish the round bogey-free.

Johnson mixed six birdies with two bogeys to stay on track for a third title at the tournament.

Mullinax, 25, had a career round in his 10-under 62 and jumped from tied for 25th at the start of his round to just one stroke back of the leaders.

He was especially hot on the back nine where he shot seven-under 29, closing with two eagles and two birdies in his last five holes.

“Obviously I don’t think you ever walk onto a tee and think 62,” he said.

“But I thought I had some low rounds in me. I thought I was rolling the ball well and felt really good with my irons on the range this morning, so got some stuff to happen.”

SCORES

(USA unless stated, par 72):

203 Zach Johnson 70 65 68, Andrew Landry 69 67 67

204 Trey Mullinax 74 68 62

205 Ryan Moore 68 67 70

207 Chris Kirk 73 66 68, Sean O’Hair 72 70 65, Martin Laird (Sco) 73 65 69, Jimmy Walker 71 69 67

208 Richy Werenski 72 68 68, Grayson Murray 67 69 72

209 JT Poston 72 69 68, Andrew Putnam 73 68 68, Vaughn Taylor 72 68 69, Joaquin Niemann (am) (Col) 72 70 67, Beau Hossler 71 69 69, Billy Horschel 68 71 70

210 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 71 71 68, Chesson Hadley 68 71 71, Brandt Snedeker 70 72 68

211 Keegan Bradley 68 71 72, David Hearn (Can) 70 68 73, Kevin Chappell 72 72 67, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 72 71 68, Kevin Streelman 74 68 69

212 Nick Watney 70 72 70, Ben Crane 72 66 74, Sam Ryder 73 71 68, Matt Atkins 68 73 71, Kevin Tway 72 71 69

213 Jason Kokrak 74 70 69, Austin Cook 70 74 69, Nicholas Lindheim 74 67 72, Brendan Steele 70 74 69, Denny McCarthy 72 67 74, Ernie Els (Rsa) 73 69 71, JJ Spaun72 70 71, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 73 69 71, Zac Blair73 69 71

214 Adam Schenk 71 71 72, Retief Goosen (Rsa) 73 71 70, Graeme McDowell (N Irl) 72 71 71, Joshua Creel 69 72 73, Harris English 69 72 73, Danny Lee (Nzl) 76 68 70, Julian Suri 74 71 69, Ollie Schniederjans 71 71 72, Keith Mitchell 70 72 72, Johnson Wagner 72 72 70, Troy Merritt 73 70 71, Corey Conners (Can) 70 74 70

215 Brian Stuard 71 69 75, Hunter Mahan 73 72 70, Steve Marino 73 68 74, Michael Thompson 72 73 70, Jim Furyk 71 73 71, Zecheng Dou (Chn) 71 71 73, Rod Pampling (Aus) 72 70 73, Daniel Summerhays 74 70 71

216 Ben Martin 73 72 71, Ricky Barnes 73 71 72, Charley Hoffman 72 73 71, Matt Kuchar 71 72 73, Lanto Griffin78 67 71, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 71 74 71, Jamie Lovemark 75 69 72

217 Ethan Tracy 72 72 73, Peter Malnati 75 69 73, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 70 73 74, Benjamin Silverman (Can) 71 73 73, David Lingmerth (Swe) 75 68 74, Andrew Yun 73 72 72, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 76 68 73

218 Xander Schauffele 75 70 73, Cameron Champ 72 72 74

219 Joel Dahmen 74 71 74, Bill Haas 73 72 74, Hudson Swafford 72 72 75, Brandon Harkins 72 73 74

220 John Senden (Aus) 74 70 76

224 Brice Garnett 72 73 79