US Open 2019: Tee times, tips, TV details and more

What’s happening?

The 119th US Open is what’s happening. The third Major of the year rolls around just a few weeks after Brooks Koepka added a second consecutive US PGA Championship to the two US Opens he has won in the last two years. This week the famous Pebble Beach in California plays host to the event for the sixth time.

When does it start?

It all kicks off on Thursday June 13th but be warned, this is going to be a late one. That’s because Pebble Beach is eight hours behind Ireland meaning play won’t finish until between 3.30 and 4am. As usual the final day coincides with Father’s Day on Sunday (handy reminder for anyone who had forgotten).

What are the tee times?

First round (all times Irish, US unless stated)

Starting on the first hole

14:45- Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Marcus Fraser (Aus)

14:56 - Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen (SA), Chun An Yu (a) (Tpe)

15:07 - Ryan Fox (NZ), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

15:18 - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor (Can)

15:29 - Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a) (SA), Jason Dufner

15:40 - Li Haotong (Chn), Bubba Watson, JB Holmes

15:51 - Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Ernie Els (SA)

16:02 - Kim Si-woo (Kor), Rickie Fowler, Jason Day (Aus)

16:13 - Shane Lowry (Irl), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Gary Woodland

16:24 - Cameron Smith (Aus), Matthew Wallace (Eng), Xander Schauffele

16:35 - CT Pan (Tpe), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Brandon Wu (a)

16:46 - Chan Kim, Justin Walters (SA), Harris English

16:57 - Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen (Nor)

20:30 - Rory Sabbatini (Svk) Sam Horsfield (Eng) Roberto Castro

20:41 - Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Brian Stuard

20:52 - Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

21:03 - Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren (Swe), Charles Howell

21:14 - Thomas Pieters (Bel), Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)

21:25 - Paul Casey (Eng), Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

21:36 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

21:47 - Francesco Molinari (Ita), Viktor Hovland (a) (Nor), Brooks Koepka

21:58 - Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter (Eng)

22:09 - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose (Eng), Tiger Woods

22:20 - Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones (Aus), Kodai Ichihara (Jpn)

22:31 - Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren (Eng)

22:42 - Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira (Chn), Brett Drewitt (Aus)

Starting on the 10th hole

14:45 Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain (Arg)

14:56 - Dean Burmester (SA), Bernd Weisberger (Aut), Lee Kyoung-hoon (Kor)

15:07 - Clement Sordet (Fra), Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus (Spa)

15:18 - Brian Davis (Eng), Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III

15:29 - Brendon Todd, Luke Donald (Eng), Mike Weir (Can)

15:40 - Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett (Eng)

15:51 - Jon Rahm (Spa), Marc Leishman (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NI)

16:02 - Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

16:13 - Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell (NI)

16:24 - Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

16:35 - Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

16:46 - Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch (Wal), Richard Lee

16:57 - Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

20:30 - Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore (Ita), Lee Slattery (Eng)

20:41 - Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

20:52 - Merrick Bremner (SA), Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

21:03 - Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms

21:14 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spa), Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

21:25 - Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Brandt Snedeker

21:47 - Webb Simpson, Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Kuchar

21:58 - An Byeong-hun (Kor), Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

22:09 - Justin Harding (SA), Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Andrew Putnam

22:20 - Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa (Jpn), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

22:31 - Daniel Hillier (a) (NZ), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

22:42 - Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell

Second round (all times Irish, US unless stated)

Starting on the first hole

14:45 Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore (Ita), Lee Slattery (Eng)

14:56 - Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

15:07 - Merrick Bremner (SA), Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

15:18 - Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms

15:29 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spa), Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

15:40 - Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Brandt Snedeker

15:51 - Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Branden Grace (SA)

16:02 - Webb Simpson, Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Kuchar

16:13 - An Byeong-hun (Kor), Devon Bling (a), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

16:24 - Justin Harding (SA), Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Andrew Putnam

16:35 - Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa (Jpn), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

16:46 - Daniel Hillier (a) (NZ), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

16:57 - Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell

20:30 - Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain (Arg)

20:41 - Dean Burmester (SA), Bernd Weisberger (Aut), Lee Kyoung-hoon (Kor)

20:52 - Clement Sordet (Fra), Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus (Spa)

21:03 - Brian Davis (Eng), Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III

21:14 - Brendon Todd, Luke Donald (Eng), Mike Weir (Can)

21:25 - Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett (Eng)

21:36 - Jon Rahm (Spa), Marc Leishman (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NI)

21:47 - Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

21:58 - Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell (NI)

22:09 - Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

22:20 - Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

22:31 - Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch (Wal), Richard Lee

22:42 - Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

Starting on the 10th hole

14:45 - Rory Sabbatini (Svk) Sam Horsfield (Eng) Roberto Castro

14:56 - Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Brian Stuard

15:07 - Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

15:18 - Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren (Swe), Charles Howell

15:29 - Thomas Pieters (Bel), Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)

15:40 - Paul Casey (Eng), Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

15:51 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

16:02 - Francesco Molinari (Ita), Viktor Hovland (a) (Nor), Brooks Koepka

16:13 - Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter (Eng)

16:24 - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose (Eng), Tiger Woods

16:35 - Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones (Aus), Kodai Ichihara (Jpn)

16:46 - Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren (Eng)

16:57 - Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira (Chi), Brett Drewitt (Aus)

20:30 - Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Marcus Fraser (Aus)

20:41 - Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen (SA), Yu Chun-An (a) (Tpe)

20:52 - Ryan Fox (NZ), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

21:03 - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor (Can)

21:14 - Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a) (SA), Jason Dufner

21:25 - Li Haotong (Chn), Bubba Watson, J.B Holmes

21:36 - Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Ernie Els (SA)

21:47 - Kim Si-woo (Kor), Rickie Fowler, Jason Day (Aus)

21:58 - Shane Lowry (Irl), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Gary Woodland

22:09 - Cameron Smith (Aus), Matthew Wallace (Eng), Xander Schauffele

22:20 - CT Pan (Tpr), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Brandon Wu (a)

22:31 - Chan Kim, Justin Walters (SA), Harris English

22:42 - Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen (Nor)

Who are the favourites?

There is nothing to separate Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson at the top of the betting with all three men currently at 8-1. Koepka comes into this week looking to make it three US Opens in a row and an astonishing five Major wins in nine starts after he bludgeoned Bethpage Black at last month’s US PGA.

Brooks Koepka tees off on the 18th. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

For McIlroy it looks like being yet another great chance to end his Major drought which runs back to the US PGA in 2014 after he destroyed the field in Hamilton last week to win the Canadian Open by seven shots adding that to the Players Championship he won in March.

Dustin Johnson is looking to add a second US Open trophy to the one he won in 2016 and, while his form has dipped recently from the high standards he sets, he does still have two victories already this season.

How can I follow it all?

Sky Sports will show exclusive live coverage of all four days. On Thursday and Friday featured group coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf at 3pm while full coverage starts at 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday coverage begins at 7pm.

And there’s good news for Irish fans as, on Thursday, the two featured groups will be those of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman as well as Graeme McDowell, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

On Friday you can watch Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose as well as Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Viktor Hovland.

You can also follow full live updates via The Irish Times liveblog which begins at 3.30pm on Thursday.

What’s the weather going to be like?

Temperatures are set to be far from scorching on the Monterey coast for the four days but it does look like being pretty favourable conditions. There hasn’t been much rain in the area for the last few weeks meaning the course will have firmed up nicely but it does look like players are set to get a pretty calm Pebble Beach.

For all four days forecasts currently say that temperatures will be around the 16C mark with no rain and light winds of between nine and 11mph. However, given Pebble Beach’s clifftop location those conditions – the wind especially – can change in a heartbeat.

Who are the Irish competitors?

There are just three Irish in the field this week after both Séamus Power and Pádraig Harrington failed to qualify for the event.

Fresh off his victory in Canada, world number three and 2011 US Open winner Rory McIlroy leads the charge while Shane Lowry – who finished second to McIlroy last week – will be looking for a strong showing at an event he has performed well in and probably should have won in 2016.

McIlroy and Shane Lowry played a practice round together on Tuesday. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Rounding off the trio is a man with very fond memories of this strip of the Pacific Ocean coastline. Graeme McDowell held off the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to claim his lone Major title here in 2010 and he comes into this week on a serious high after sinking a 30 foot par putt on the last green in Canada on Sunday to secure a tied-eight finish and book his place at next month’s Open Championship in his home town of Portrush.

Any tips?

While Pebble Beach – with its narrow fairways and tiny greens – won’t be much like the test of Bethpage Black, it’s impossible not to look at Brooks Koepka (8-1). The American seems to be suited to any course even though his bombing prowess will be negated on a lot of holes around a course which is a lot more about precision than distance. Last week’s tied 50th at the Canadian Open won’t matter too much as it was his first appearance since winning at Bethpage and this is a man who looks to peak only for the Majors. He certainly won’t be giving up that trophy without a fight.

Despite missing the cut at the last three US Opens, Rory McIlroy (8-1) simply can’t be overlooked this week after his blistering victory in Canada last week. McIlroy went close to a 59 on Sunday and seemed to hole everything he looked at it which is a major confidence boost heading into this week as the greens at both Hamilton Country Club and Pebble Beach are poa annua grass - a surface McIlroy has traditionally struggled on. McIlroy’s greatest asset of booming drives will be negated a little this week as there will be plenty of irons off the tee but, as most will attest, when McIlroy is at his best there is no one better and just a few days ago he was very much at that level.

Last month’s missed cut at Bethpage Black may have worried some people that Tiger Woods (11-1) was suffering a serious post-Masters hangover but Woods has since spoken of how he was very under the weather that week and a long way off his best form. Since then a good performance at the Memorial (tied-9th) has shown that his form is there and there are few places that could stir up better feelings for Woods than Pebble Beach.

Tiger Woods hits a shot during a practive round. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This is, of course, the scene of probably the best performance in golfing history when Woods absolutely obliterated the field on route to a 15 shot victory at the US Open in 2000. No other player in the field broke par that week with second placed Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez at +3. Woods was -12. This week Woods can play plenty of irons off the tee and plot his way round this tight layout which is a strategy that suits him down to the ground since his return from back surgery.

Jordan Spieth (16-1) still hasn’t won a tournament anywhere since the 2017 Open Championship but recent form has shown that he is coming out the other side of his slump. Spieth battled to a tied-third finish at Bethpage last month and has since added two more top-10s at Colonial and the Memorial. More pertinently, he looks to be once again reaching the putting heights of 2015 when he won both the Masters and the US Open, tied third at the Open and finished second at the US PGA. Spieth is now up to third in strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour and, in the first round at Colonial, the shortest putt he missed was just over 17 feet. Add to that the fact that Spieth won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am here in 2017 and there’s a pretty strong case for the Texan returning to the winner’s circle this week.

Xander Schauffele (22-1) has finished tied-fifth and tied-sixth at the last two US Opens and since then has added a tied-second at last year’s Open and tied-second at this year’s Masters. Last month at Bethpage he finished in a tie for 16th. The 25-year-old American is becoming somewhat of a Major specialist and he will feel right at home on the tricky poa annua greens of Pebble Beach this week given that he grew up just down the coast in La Jolla. While 22-1 seems like little or no value for a player who has never won a Major it is an indicator that Schauffele to shed that tag quite soon. With two wins already under his belt this season and his ranking of 12th in total strokes gained on the tour, that maiden Major could well come at Pebble Beach.

Perhaps the most obvious outsider is Graeme McDowell (80-1). The Northern Irishman has a lot going for him this week after he held a clutch par putt on the final green last week to book his place at the Open in Portrush. Add to that the fact that he returns to Pebble Beach as the defending champion from when the US Open was last played here in 2010, as well as the fact that he is in good form after winning in the Dominican Republic in March to secure his card for another two years and it’s hard not to make a case for McDowell having a run. The demands on precision rather than distance this week will also be a big boost.