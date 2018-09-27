Thomas Bjorn rings changes as pairings begin to take shape

Jim Furyk kept Tiger, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in same group
Rory McIlroy and his Team Europe captain Thomas Bjorn during practice at Le Golf National. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy and his Team Europe captain Thomas Bjorn during practice at Le Golf National. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

 

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn rang the changes on the final day of practice ahead of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

And the Dane appeared to offer a hint to potential pairings for Friday’s afternoon foursomes matches as the players took their final look at the course before Thursday’s opening ceremony.

Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter and Thorbjorn Olesen made up the opening group, with Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson in group two.

Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren were in the final group, Noren having won the French Open at Le Golf National in July.

In contrast, US captain Jim Furyk kept Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the same group for the second day running, with a Woods-Reed pairing looking increasingly certain.

Reed and Spieth had formed a superb partnership in 2014 and 2016, but Spieth and Thomas are close friends and it would be no surprise to see them playing together this week.

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were in the same group for the third day in succession and were joined by Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, while the final group contained former partners Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson and Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.