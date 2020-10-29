‘This is not a personality contest’ - Jack Nicklaus endorses Donald Trump

Former golfer has voted for the US president because he has ‘worked for the average person’

Jack Nicklaus has voted for and endorsed Donald Trump in the US presidential election. File photograph: Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus has voted for and endorsed Donald Trump in the US presidential election. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Jack Nicklaus has revealed that he has voted for Donald Trump in the US presidential election. In a statement on Twitter endorsing the current US president in his bid for re-election, the 80 year-old claimed Trump has “delivered on his promises” and “worked for the average person.”

Nicklaus, considered by many to be the greatest golfer of all time with a record 18 Major wins, wrote:

“You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish.

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions.”

Nicklaus was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, by then-president George W. Bush. Like Trump, Bush is also a member of the Republican party whom Nicklaus has been a longtime financial donor to.

Trump and Nicklaus have played golf together several times, and on one occasion in 2019 they were joined by Tiger Woods. He has also designed courses for the Trump Organisation including the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter and his New York City course.

Nicklaus added: “If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years.”

Trump responded on Twitter: “Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.