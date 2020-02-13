Stephanie Meadow makes a steady start in Australian Open

Stephanie Meadow didn’t put a foot wrong in her opening round of the Australian Women’s Open at Royal Adelaide, as the 28-year-old Northern Irish golfer shot a bogey-free three-under-par 70 to earn a share of 19th place behind England’s first round pace-setter Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the three-time Solheim Cup player.

Meadow’s solid start to the LPGA Tour season - following on a tied-35th finish in the Gainbridge Championship and a tied-20th in the Vic Open last week - continued with a round that featured birdies on the fourth, 17th and 18th to get into position.

Leona Maguire, who jumped 52 spots in the Rolex World Rankings up to 207th following her tied-fourth place finish in the Vic Open, had a rather more difficult opening round: her one-over-par 74, two bogeys and a lone bogey, left her in tied-90th after the first round with a battle on her hands to survive the midway cut.

Ewart Shadoff - still searching for a breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour in her ninth season - opened with a seven-under-par 66 to claim a one stroke lead over world number nine Jeongeun Lee6 and former world number one Inbee Park, while defending champion Nelly Korda opened with a 69.

Selected first round scores in the LPGA Tour ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (USA unless stated, par 73):

(a) (denotes amateurs)

