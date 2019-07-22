Shane Lowry profile: From pitch and putt to champion golfer

It was three years before the Offaly man's first European Tour win as a professional

Updated: about an hour ago
Philip Reid at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Portrush. Photograph: Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Portrush. Photograph: Getty Images

If you go back to the very start of how Shane Lowry first picked up a golf club, having been reared on tales of his father Brendan’s prowess as part of a famed All-Ireland winning Offaly football team that ended Kerry’s original drive-for-five, the picture develops of someone who picked his own sporting destiny.

The Lowry family home was close to a pitch and putt course and the nine-year-old Shane was, for whatever reason, drawn to it. “I wouldn’t mind giving that a go,” he had remark sufficiently often for his dad to take the hint.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.