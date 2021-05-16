Séamus Power four off the lead heading into final day in Texas

Séamus Power sits four shots off the lead in the AT&T Byron Nelson after he carded a round of 67 on Saturday.

Power’s strong week in Texas continued as he produced a blemish-free round, with three birdies and an eagle leaving him in contention heading into Sunday.

At the top of the leaderboard by one stroke is Sam Burns after his three-under 69 on day three.

After a 10-under 62 on Friday, the 24-year-old had a mixed start after matching two birdies with a pair of bogeys in the first six holes.

After two more birdies he almost eagled the par-five 18th but had to settle for tapping in for another birdie, which moved him to 20-under for the tournament.

South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-Hoon finished with a 67, which still allowed him to move from third to second place after taking 65s in the first two rounds.

An eagle on the par-five fifth boosted Alex Noren, who is chasing his first PGA Tour victory, but the Swede’s day was tarnished by bogeys at the first and 13th as he shot a 70 to drop from second to equal-third.

Sharing that spot with Noren three strokes off the pace were South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Americans Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth, who all shot 66.

Spieth repeated his impressive putting from the first day on the 18th, with the hometown hero again rolling in another eagle putt but this time doing it from the fringe behind the hole.

English veteran Luke Donald carded a 66 to be eight strokes off the pace, compatriot Lee Westwood was another shot back at 11-under overall while Scottish pair Russell Knox and Martin Laird shot 70 and 71 to be 10 and seven under respectively.

Collated third round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson (USA unless stated, Par 72):

196 Sam Burns 65 62 69

197 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 65 65 67

199 Matt Kuchar 67 66 66, Alexander Noren (Swe) 65 64 70, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 65 68 66, Jordan Spieth 63 70 66

200 Seamus Power (Irl) 65 68 67, Doc Redman 64 67 69

201 Joseph Bramlett 64 70 67, Bronson Burgoon 68 66 67, Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 64 71 66, Harris English 70 68 63, Ben Martin 65 69 67, Scott Stallings 67 71 63

202 Ryan Palmer 67 69 66, Adam Schenk 66 70 66, Brandt Snedeker 66 68 68

203 Daniel Berger 69 67 67, Scott Brown 66 71 66, Wyndham Clark 66 68 69, Marc Leishman (Aus) 66 69 68, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 67 66 70, Roger Sloan (Can) 66 68 69, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 65 72 66

204 Ryan Armour 70 66 68, Luke Donald (Eng) 65 73 66, Mark Hubbard 65 71 68, Patton Kizzire 69 64 71, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 67 71 66, Hank Lebioda 67 67 70, Troy Merritt 68 70 66, J. J. Spaun 63 69 72, Sepp Straka (Aut) 68 67 69

205 Wesley Bryan 67 71 67, Talor Gooch 69 69 67, Rob Oppenheim 68 69 68, Jon Rahm (Spa) 68 69 68, Scottie Scheffler 67 70 68, Brian Stuard 69 69 67, Johnson Wagner 67 71 67, Lee Westwood (Eng) 71 64 70, Vincent Whaley 69 65 71, Will Zalatoris 70 68 67

206 Si Woo Kim (Kor) 66 70 70, Russell Knox (Sco) 69 67 70, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 68 70 68, Pat Perez 70 67 69, Patrick Rodgers 71 66 69, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 67 71 68

207 Charles Howell III 65 70 72, Michael Kim 69 67 71, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 66 68 73, Sean O’Hair 67 69 71, Ted Potter Jr. 66 68 73, Aaron Wise 64 72 71

208 Mark Anderson 68 69 71, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor) 67 69 72, Keith Mitchell 67 71 70

209 Cameron Champ 72 66 71, Bryson DeChambeau 69 68 72, Michael Gligic (Can) 65 72 72, Bo Hoag 66 71 72, Martin Laird (Sco) 72 66 71, Nelson Ledesma (Arg) 68 68 73, Luke List 68 69 72, Wes Roach 68 70 71, Dylan Meyer 66 72 71

210 Brice Garnett 68 69 73

211 Austin Cook 68 68 75, Michael Gellerman 67 71 73, D. J. Trahan 69 69 73

214 Cameron Percy (Aus) 68 70 76