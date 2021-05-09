Power and Murphy start well but US lead in Walker Cup

Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each recorded two wins on Saturday to lift the US to a 7-5 lead over Britain and Ireland heading into the foursomes at the 2021 Walker Cup.

Castillo set a strong pace for the hosts in the foursomes morning session at Seminole Golf Club in Florida, teaming with Mac Meissner to record a 2-up victory over B&I’s Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb.

Hammer and David Thompson then toppled Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown 1-up for the US squad’s second win.

Not everything went the hosts way early though, with the B&I teams of Mark Power/John Murphy and Angus Flanagan/Jake Bolton evening the morning scores with 1-up victories.

However, dominant singles wins in the afternoon session from Hammer and Castillo ultimately turned the tide back in favour of the hosts.

Hammer eclipsed John Murphy 3&1, while Castillo cruised to a 5&3 win against Ben Schmidt.

Pierceson Coody, William Mouw and Austin Eckroat rounded out the US winners, while Mark Power, Matty Lamb and Barclay Brown recorded singles wins for B&I.