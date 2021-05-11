Kaymer keen to emulate McIlroy and Spieth by ending winless run

German has not won since wire-to-wire success at 2014 US Open

Martin Kaymer is keen to emulate Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth by ending winless run. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Former world number one Martin Kaymer hopes to learn from Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth as he bids to end his own lengthy winless drought.

McIlroy won for the first time in 19 months in the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, while Spieth’s victory in last month’s Valero Texas Open was his first since the 2017 British Open.

Kaymer’s spell without a win is even longer, the two-time Major winner remarkably not tasting success since his wire-to-wire victory in the 2014 US Open and almost dropping out of the world’s top 200 before enjoying an improvement in form with six top-10 finishes last season.

“I think it’s always interesting [and] it would be nice to talk to them [Spieth and McIlroy], but in a really honest way,” Kaymer said ahead of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

“What they have been through, what did it take, was it a mental thing, a technical thing, expectations, whatever it was.

“You always need to respect guys who have huge expectations and can’t live up to them every single time they play, which is very normal.

“To then come back in their way, not stressing about others, it’s interesting to see and understand how they got there – everybody can learn from that, not just as a golfer.”

Kaymer held a share of the lead after 54 holes on his last start in the Austrian Open, but made a poor start to the final round before recovering to finish third.

And the 36-year-old was also third in the ISPS Handa UK Championship at The Belfry last year, a bogey on the 71st hole seeing him miss the playoff between Rasmus Hojgaard and Justin Walters by a shot.

“Since corona happened, I’ve spent a lot of time at home and think about what I really want to achieve in my career,” Kaymer added.

“They are big goals; Ryder Cup teams I’d like to make, put myself in Major championships and having a chance to win on Sundays, winning on iconic courses like this week here.

“There are goals I’d like to achieve in my career and that keeps you motivated. I know I can do it. I know I’m good enough. I’ve proved it to myself and patience is just something I think you need to learn as a professional golfer.

“I have needed a lot of patience over the last few years and I actually enjoy it – it’s a good challenge to have.”

