Ryan Palmer seizes initiative at Torrey Pines with stunning 62

Ryan Palmer fired a sensational 10-under-par 62 to seize the lead at the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Friday, as Rory McIlroy’s challenge unraveled.

Palmer had been worried about missing the cut at the PGA tournament after slipping to three over through his first eight holes of Thursday. He recovered to make an even-par 72 but was still six shots off the first-round lead.

On Friday, however, he set the course alight with a superb display, which would have been even better but for a bogey on the final hole.

“I knew today when I got out here, the low rounds were out here,” Palmer said.

“A good five- or six-under-par round was to be had. I just took what I had and it turned into a 62.”

Meanwhile a poor back nine on the South Course at Torrey Pines saw McIlroy slip down the leaderboard and leave himself with plenty of work to do.

He started brightly on Friday, picking up shots on seventh and ninth to move to a promising seven under par for the Championship.

However, he couldn’t keep up the pace on the turn for home and bogeys on 12, 15 and 18 saw him sign for a one over par round of 73 - leaving him six shots off the lead on four under par.

Palmer currently has a two-shot lead over compatriot Brandt Snedeker, who fired a 67 on Friday. American JB Holmes sat third, a further shot away following opening rounds of 68-69.

Rory McIlroy slipped down the leaderboard after a second round 73. Photograph: Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Meanwhile shooting for a record 82nd PGA tour victory, Tiger Woods was six shots behind after an up-and-down 71. England’s Ben Taylor was also six shots off the pace after a round of 69, while Scotland’s Martin Laird was two shots further back after a pair of 71s.

