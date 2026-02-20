No more rain warnings but Met Éireann forecasts unsettled weather for weekend ahead

Things may improve slightly but Met Éireann says coming days will be punctuated by showers and even more persistent rain. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Friday morning will see rain clearing early in the day, followed by sunny spells and yet more scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

After the seemingly routine rainfall warnings of recent days, the national forecaster said the weekend will see occasional sunny spells – although these will be punctuated by showers and even more persistent rain at times.

There are no further rainfall warnings in place.

Met Éireann has, however, issued a status yellow warning for gale force winds reaching up to force 8 along the entire west coast from 2am to 7am on Friday.

Highest temperatures on Friday are expected to range between 9 and 13 degrees with southwest winds that will occasionally be strong.

Friday night is expected to remain cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but drier conditions will develop overnight in the south. Met Éireann said it will be a windy and mild night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be another cloudy day with further outbreaks of rain, dying away later in the evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to begin windy with scattered showers feeding in from the west. Highest temperatures for the day are expected to range from 9 to 12 degrees.

Again, however, the national outlook is for continuing unsettled conditions with spells of wet and windy weather. It is expected to be milder than average temperatures for the time of year.

