Environment

No more rain warnings but Met Éireann forecasts unsettled weather for weekend ahead

Forecaster warns of continued showers and gusty winds across Ireland in days to come

Things may improve slightly but Met Éireann says coming days will be punctuated by showers and even more persistent rain. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Things may improve slightly but Met Éireann says coming days will be punctuated by showers and even more persistent rain. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Tim O'Brien
Fri Feb 20 2026 - 07:091 MIN READ

Friday morning will see rain clearing early in the day, followed by sunny spells and yet more scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

After the seemingly routine rainfall warnings of recent days, the national forecaster said the weekend will see occasional sunny spells – although these will be punctuated by showers and even more persistent rain at times.

There are no further rainfall warnings in place.

Met Éireann has, however, issued a status yellow warning for gale force winds reaching up to force 8 along the entire west coast from 2am to 7am on Friday.

READ MORE

Britain’s former prince Andrew released ‘under investigation’ after arrest

Conor Murray: I know exactly how Jack Crowley felt about losing his place in Ireland team

Man (28) jailed for nine years over forcing woman to terminate pregnancy

Apple to open new Dublin office with space for up to 300 staff

Highest temperatures on Friday are expected to range between 9 and 13 degrees with southwest winds that will occasionally be strong.

Friday night is expected to remain cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but drier conditions will develop overnight in the south. Met Éireann said it will be a windy and mild night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be another cloudy day with further outbreaks of rain, dying away later in the evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to begin windy with scattered showers feeding in from the west. Highest temperatures for the day are expected to range from 9 to 12 degrees.

Again, however, the national outlook is for continuing unsettled conditions with spells of wet and windy weather. It is expected to be milder than average temperatures for the time of year.

Why is it raining so much? Persistent rain in Ireland driven by an unusual combination of events ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist