Ryan Fox takes Saudi Arabia lead but focus is on New Zealand return

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox is in position to make the most of a late change of plans after claiming the clubhouse lead in the Saudi International.

Fox completed a second consecutive 65 at the Greens Golf and Country Club shortly before play was suspended for the day following an earlier two-hour delay due to bad weather.

At 10 under par he shares the lead with Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher, who had six holes of his second round to complete, with Andy Sullivan and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger safely in the clubhouse on eight under.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry was three under after 17 holes, leaving him seven shots off the lead. Cormac Sharvin’s one under par second round leaves him one under overall. Graeme McDowell followed Thursday’s level par 70 with another, while Paul Dunne at six over par overall looks certain to miss the projected cut after 10 holes of his second round.

World number one and 2019 winner Dustin Johnson was also eight under with four holes remaining, with Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back after exercising his option to complete the 18th after play was suspended, only to find the water with his second shot and card his only bogey of the day.

“I’m very happy,” Fox said after a round containing six birdies and a solitary bogey on the difficult ninth, his final hole of the day.

“It’s been a really solid couple days of ball striking and saw a few putts go in both days, which was nice. To be sitting near the top of this leaderboard is always a good thing. It’s a pretty strong field this week.

“I think we got very, very lucky (with the draw). No wind on Thursday morning and the showers went through with the thunderstorms. When we came back out it was pretty much perfect.

“You don’t often get two days of no wind around here and it was nice to take advantage of that. You get the bad side of the draw enough times, it’s nice to get the good side every now and again.”

Fox will return to New Zealand after the final leg of the European Tour’s “Desert Swing” and faces 14 days of quarantine when he gets home. The 34-year-old had to book a slot before he left and opted for February 9th, knowing that if he missed that date the next available was sometime in May.

Fox therefore thought about skipping the event in Saudi Arabia, but with a Jeddah-to-Dubai flight pushed back on Sunday evening he can make his connection to Auckland — via Kuala Lumpur — and make it home on the ninth.

Asked about being in contention for a second European Tour win, Fox added: “It is (where you want to be), as long as I can make my flight on Sunday to make sure I get back into New Zealand.

“I can just control what I can control. If I go out and play well, try to set the target and make them chase me. I don’t know how many of the top 50 in the world are here this week, but it’s a lot.

“And I certainly hope to be there one day. If I can play well this week, then it’s a step forward in that direction. If not, it’s just good experience and a nice finish to my desert swing because I don’t really know when I’m going to come back out here again.”

England’s David Horsey, who equalled the course record with an opening 61, was two over par for 12 holes of his second round to fall three off the pace.

Latest second round scores and totals (UK unless stated, Par 70, Play suspended due to darkness. Play will restart at 7.30am local time)

130 Ryan Fox (Nzl) 65 65

132 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 64 68, Andy Sullivan 66 66

133 Tommy Fleetwood 68 65, Calum Hill 65 68

134 Viktor Hovland (Nor) 68 66, Laurie Canter 66 68, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 67 67

135 Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 68 67, Phil Mickelson (USA) 68 67, Chris Paisley 68 67

136 Ian Poulter 67 69, George Coetzee (Rsa) 66 70, Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 67, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 65 71, Julian Suri (USA) 69 67

137 Paul Casey 69 68, Jason Kokrak (USA) 70 67, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 68 69, Matthew Southgate 70 67, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 66 71

138 Wilco Nienaber (Rsa) 71 67, Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 69 69, Justin Harding (Rsa) 68 70, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) 67 71

139 Patrick Reed (USA) 69 70, Danny Willett 67 72, Robert MacIntyre 71 68, Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 70 69, Cormac Sharvin (Irl) 70 69, Michael Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 69 70, Ross Fisher 69 70, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 69 70, Jamie Donaldson (Wal) 72 67

140 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 71 69, Graeme McDowell 70 70, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 69 71, David Law 70 70, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 71 69, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 68 72, Oliver Wilson 68 72, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 73 67, Sean Crocker (USA) 68 72, Jeff Winther (Den) 67 73, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 69 71, Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 71 69, James Morrison 67 73

141 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 70 71, Scott Hend (Aus) 71 70, David Lipsky (USA) 70 71, Haotong Li (Chn) 65 76, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 69 72, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 73 68, Joel Stalter (Fra) 69 72

142 Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 70 72

143 Aaron Rai 69 74, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 68 75, John Catlin (USA) 69 74, Alexander Bjoerk (Swe) 72 71, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa) 72 71, Jason Scrivener (Aus) 75 68, Adria Arnaus (Spa) 69 74, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 72 71, Andrew Johnston 70 73, Gavin Green (Mal) 71 72

144 Paul Waring 71 73, Alexander Levy (Fra) 71 73, Richie Ramsay 73 71, Scott Jamieson 74 70, Grant Forrest 69 75

145 Ernie Els (Rsa) 74 71, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 74 71, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 75 70, David Drysdale 70 75

146 Henrik Stenson (Swe) 72 74, Eduard Rousaud (Spa) 72 74, Ashley Chesters 70 76, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 71 75

147 Sami Valimaki (Fin) 73 74, Renato Paratore (Ita) 72 75, Othman Almulla (Sau) 71 76, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 73 74

148 Jayden Schaper (Rsa) 74 74, Oliver Fisher 72 76

151 Richard McEvoy 73 78

153 Marc Warren 74 79, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 74 79

158 Saud Al Sharif (Sau) 80 78, Faisal Alsalhab (Sau) 77 81