Paul Casey leads the way in Dubai after stunning 64

Paul Casey will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after a bogey-free round of 64 on Saturday which was capped off by a closing eagle at the 18th to leave him at 15 under par.

Hot on the heels of the Englishman is Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre who recovered from dropping three shots in two holes on the front nine to card a round of 67 and get to 14 under.

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry both lie eight shots off the lead at seven under in a tie for 10th after rounds of 69 and 67 respectively.

Harrington opened with back-to-back birdies at the first and second before adding another at the eighth to make his way up the leaderboard. A bogey at the ninth dented his front nine but the three-time Major winner responded immediately with a birdie at the 10th.

Pádraig Harrington chats to Tyrrell Hatton during the third round. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

However, a disappointing bogey six at the 13th followed by a birdie at the 15th saw him sign for a round of three under par.

Lowry, meanwhile, carded his best round of the week after stalling with a 72 on the second day. The 2019 British Open champion got off to a good start with a birdie at the second before reeling off seven consecutive pars to finish his front nine. However, on the back nine the Offalyman turned on the style with birdies at the 10th, 13th, 14th and 17th for a round of 67.

Collated third round scores & totals in the European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Par 72, British unless stated)

201 Paul Casey 67 70 64

202 Robert MacIntyre 67 68 67

203 Brandon Stone (Rsa) 70 67 66

206 Sergio Garcia (Spa) 66 73 67, Laurie Canter 70 68 68

207 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 68 68 71

208 Justin Rose 71 69 68, Justin Harding (Rsa) 66 70 72, Thomas Detry (Bel) 67 67 74

209 Tommy Fleetwood 68 68 73, Shane Lowry (Irl) 70 72 67, Lee Westwood 69 68 72, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 70 67 72, Alexander Levy (Fra) 70 68 71, Pádraig Harrington (Irl) 71 69 69, Scott Jamieson 70 71 68

210 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 73 68 69, Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 73 71 66, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 70 73 67, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 70 68 72, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 70 71 69

211 Tyrrell Hatton 76 64 71, Matthew Fitzpatrick 70 71 70, David Lipsky (USA) 72 71 68, Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 71 67 73, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) 70 69 72, Adria Arnaus (Spa) 68 69 74, Justin Walters (Rsa) 72 70 69

212 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 74 66 72, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 65 72 75, Ashun Wu (Chn) 71 71 70, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 68 73 71, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 71 73 68, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 69 73

213 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 68 70 75, Joost Luiten (Ned) 74 69 70, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 67 74 72, Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 72 72 69, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 73 69 71, Richard Sterne (Rsa) 64 74 75, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 68 71 74

214 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 74 70 70, Matt Wallace 71 71 72, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 70 73 71, Steven Brown 72 70 72, Jason Scrivener (Aus) 75 69 70, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 71 67 76, Grant Forrest 74 69 71

215 Andy Sullivan 70 72 73, Danny Willett 74 69 72, Alexander Bjoerk (Swe) 71 71 73, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 75 68 72, Jeff Winther (Den) 69 75 71, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 72 72 71

216 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 70 72 74, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 72 72 72, Ross Fisher 68 74 74, Ashley Chesters 72 72 72

217 Sami Valimaki (Fin) 71 73 73, Renato Paratore (Ita) 74 70 73, Jayden Schaper (Rsa) 70 73 74, Ignacio Elvira (Spa) 71 72 74 , Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 76 67 74, Sean Crocker (USA) 71 73 73

218 Chris Wood 71 73 74, George Coetzee (Rsa) 72 72 74

219 Jordan Smith 71 73 75, Richie Ramsay 71 72 76

220 Collin Morikawa (USA) 71 73 76, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa) 74 70 76

227 Gavin Green (Mal) 73 71 83