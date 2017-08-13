Rory McIlroy unsure whether he will play again this season

Rory McIlroy’s on-going rib injury is proving to be more than just a pain. Already with an injury-disrupted season, that complaint has since spread to affect the rhomboid muscles in his upper back with numbness also now affecting his left arm, which puts a major question mark over whether he will play again this season.

The 28-year-old Northern Irishman had completed his interest in the 99th US PGA Championship long before the leaders went out in quest of the Wanamaker Trophy and afterwards revealed he was flying directly home for further medical assessment in Belfast of the injury which has plagued him since the South African Open back in January.

Of any future scheduling, with his defence of the FedEx Cup due to get into serious mode with next week’s Northern Trust tournament in New York, McIlroy – clearly frustrated – admitted: “I don’t know what I’m going to do. You might not see me until next year; or you might see me in a couple of weeks’ time.”

McIlroy will undergo further medical examination and also meet with his fitness expert Dr Steve McGregor, a sports science specialist who has also worked with Manchester City and a number of rugby league teams, to determine the best route going forward.

Originally, McIlroy had intended to play all four FedEx Cup events (over a five week stretch) and also compete in the Dunhill Links on the European Tour in October ahead of playing the DP World Championship in Dubai which closes out the European circuit.

Putting his playing priorities into context, McIlroy said whatever decision he would make was all about being fully fit and prepared for the US Masters, which is the only Major he has yet to claim in his bid to attain the career Grand Slam. “The next big thing is April and that’s really what my focus will be on from now until then.”

Speaking after a final round 68 for 285 which was only good enough for a top-30 finish in the US PGA at Quail Hollow, McIlroy admitted: “Right now I can feel my left rhomboid going into spasm . . . I have upped my practice coming into these two events [Bridgestone and the PGA] because I wanted to feel like I was in a good place in my game.

“But, yeah, right now it’s a tough one because I go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course, I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm. Inside of my left arm goes numb.”

Such concerns about his well-being have now led to him flying back to Belfast for a full medical assessment with a question mark hanging on when or where he will next play.