Rory McIlroy still trying to find his best form in PGA Tour return

Rory McIlroy provided snapshots of greatness – an eagle on the 13th for one, holing out from a greenside bunker for birdie on the 16th for another – but, also, the flipside of a lack of full tournament sharpness with a double-bogey on his penultimate hole, where his approach found a watery grave, as he completed the initial three-week return to the PGA Tour with a final round 67 for 267 in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

That tendency for unscripted errors had been evident on the front nine too, where poor approach shots to the second and fourth from McIlroy had led to bogeys which put early speedbumps in the way for any final round charge.

“The good stuff is in there, but obviously there’s a bit of bad, too. I’m putting it down to having those few months off and not really finding my rhythm yet,” said McIlroy of his rollercoaster rounds over the weekend where he slipped out of contention in the tournament. In particular, a 69 on Saturday left him chasing the game. “I sort of stood still compared to everyone else that was going low,” he admitted.

McIlroy – who will have a week off, before returning in a fortnight’s time for back-to-back tournaments at Muirfield Village in Columbus, Ohio – started the final round too far back (eight strokes behind 54-hole leader Brendon Todd) and with too many players in his way to expect any miracle charge.

Back foot

That miracle briefly tempted fate. On the first, having missed the green, McIlroy rolled in a 25-footer from off the fringe to start with a birdie. But he was then put on the back foot with bogeys on the second and fourth, each the result of poor approach shots. He managed to get back in the right direction with birdies on the sixth and seventh.

The homeward run gathered momentum when, after rolling in a 25-footer for birdie on the 10th, he then hit an approach of 223 yards to 25 feet on the Par 5 13th and sank the eagle putt. And when he fist-pumped the air after holing out from a greenside bunker for birdie on the 16th, the world number one had moved from tied-18th at the start of the day up to tied-sixth.

However, that double bogey on the 17th, where McIlroy’s tee shot landed in a fairway bunker, and then his attempt to reach the green finished in a water hazard, ended any hopes he entertained for a top-five finish. “I’ve a week off to maybe work on a couple of things and get back at it (in Ohio),” said McIlroy, who will play the Workday Charity tournament followed by the Memorial, both on the same Jack Nicklaus course at Muirfield Village.

Shane Lowry finished his tournament with a 67 – five birdies, two bogeys – for a total of four-under-par 276. The Offaly man, who had missed the cut at Colonial and at Hilton Head, finished a lowly tied-60th and also has a week’s break before joining McIlroy at the two back-to-back tournaments in Ohio.