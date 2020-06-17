Justin Rose splits with long-time swing coach Sean Foley

‘I felt it was a good time to take complete ownership of my swing and game’

Since working with Sean Foley, Justin Rose has won 10 PGA Tour titles, his only major championship at the 2013 US Open, as well as the gold medal at the Olympic golf tournament in 2016. File photograph: Getty Images

Former world number one Justin Rose has parted ways with swing coach Sean Foley after 11 years together, the 39-year-old has revealed.

Under Foley, Rose won 10 PGA Tour titles, his only major championship at the 2013 US Open, as well as the gold medal at the Olympic golf tournament in 2016.

“I spent the past three months working on my game at home,” Rose told The Telegraph, after finishing tied for third on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour’s first tournament since the pandemic brought world sport to a halt.

“I made a lot of progress and wanted to keep that momentum going when I returned to competition in Fort Worth. I felt it was a good time to take complete ownership of my swing and game. That idea is something Sean has always wanted for me.

“I’m grateful for the successes I had under his tutelage and the career goals I was able to achieve. The door’s open whenever I have questions or want his guidance, as he continues to be one of my closest friends.”

Rose, ranked 14th in the world, will be in action at this week’s RBC Heritage event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

