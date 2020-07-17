Rory McIlroy blows hot and cold in second round at Memorial

Rory McIlroy has developed quite a library of books in recent times, the latest tome banked in the knowledge bank being the highly-acclaimed Range by David Epstein. Maybe there’s an edition of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde lurking somewhere too, as the world number one’s second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio provided shot-making in the extreme, from cringe to the sublime.

Indeed, McIlroy was thrown onto the back foot from the off when he followed a bogey on the 10th, his opening hole, with a double bogey on the Par 5 11th. That iconic hole became a torturous walk of 584 yards from tee to green, as his tee-shot found the water hazard down the left and, by the time he was lifting the ball out of the hole, he’d run up a double-bogey seven.

If he found himself on something of a slippery slope at that point, it was to McIlroy’s credit that he produced a rescue act that saw him sign for a 72 for a midway total of 142, two-under-par, that was comfortably inside the cut line and, although seven strokes behind early clubhouse leaders Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer, some of his play – primarily his eagle three on the Par 5 fifth – provided evidence of what he can be unleashed. Doing it more consistently going into the weekend will be the key.

“There’s some good in there; obviously, some mediocre (too), and there was some pretty poor shots. But I battled back well. I got off to a terrible start, battled back and hung in there and ended up shooting a reasonable score . . . . I came back well and that’s all you can ask for,” said McIlroy, returning to competition after a two-week break.

McIlroy felt one of his issues on the day was his wedge shots and there was an irony that his five-wood approach on the fifth – a towering approach from 257 yards – actually finished closer to the hole than his wedge shots. “I just struggled a little bit and felt like I was in between yardages and trying to hit a lot of three-quarter shots and just not sure with my decels (declerations) on a couple. I actually hit a couple fat, which I’ve had Harry (Diamond) look at my ball position. I might have crept a little too far forward.”

Of the three Irish players in the tournament, McIlroy was alone in advancing beyond the cut mark. Shane Lowry bogeyed two of his closing four holes to miss out – signing for a 75 for a midway total of 148 – while Graeme McDowell laboured to a 76 for 155.

Palmer, the 43-year-old Texan who has four career wins on the PGA Tour, and big-hitting Finau – utilising his power game after being inspired by Bryson DeChambeau’s efforts of late – claimed the clubhouse lead after the first wave of players had completed their rounds, with Spain’s Jon Rahm a shot further back.

“The key was making a few par putts. A couple, three-, four-, five-, six-footers for par that kept the round going. Overall really solid. Feel really comfortable. Hopefully I can tidy up my iron game a little bit. I made a couple mistakes, and luckily my short game bailed me out,” said Rahm, who posted a 67 for 136 to be primed for the weekend.

Woods returned to a golfing world of no guarantees. After a five months absence, his competitive comeback featured the good, bad and downright ugly: his swing was anything but predictable, exposed by his play of the first, his 10th hole of the round, where he ran up a double bogey six. Having missed the green left, his recovery air-mailed the putting surface and into a bunker on the opposite side.

Five-over on his round with three holes remaining, Woods fought deep to salvage something and back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth ultimately saw him sign for a 76 which left him on three-over-par 147 and facing a long wait to see if he had survived the cut.

Woods struggled during his round, affected by a back problem that developed during his pre-round warm-up session on the practice range. “It is going to happen more times than not these days . . . . I wasn’t quite moving as well as I’d like and couldn’t quite turn back and couldn’t quite clear. It was a bit of a struggle. It wasn’t quite as good as I’d like, and it is what it is,” said Woods of his discomfort.

McIlroy, who played in the same group, remarked of Woods: “He looked pretty good starting off, and then yeah, you could sort of tell when we made the turn, he hit a couple fairway wood shots off the tee that he sort of quit on. I mean, it looked a little bit that way, that he wasn’t quite moving as well. But he battled really well.”