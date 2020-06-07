Return of golf’s world rankings ‘a bit unfair’ - Joost Luiten

Players without a playing card in the United States left at a significant disadvantage

Joost Luiten is not happy with the decision to resume the Official World Golf Ranking from next week. Photograph: Getty Images

Joost Luiten is not happy with the decision to resume the Official World Golf Ranking from next week. Photograph: Getty Images

 

European Tour player Joost Luiten has criticised the decision to resume the Official World Golf Ranking from next week.

The rankings, which calculate a player’s score over a two-year period, were frozen on March 15th as the coronavirus pandemic brought golf to a halt.

It was announced on Wednesday that the OWGR governing board had decided to resume scoring when the PGA Tour and it’s US-based feeder Korn Ferry Tour return with events from June 11-14th.

However, with the European Tour not returning to action until July 22nd, and the Asian Tour and Sunshine Tour not resuming until much later in the year, Luiten has questioned a decision which leaves players without a playing card in the United States at a significant disadvantage.

The Dutchman, a six-time European Tour winner, wrote on Twitter: “Bit unfair, when the rest of the WORLD is not playing at all!! Called world rankin for a reason right!??”

Luiten is currently 98th in the world rankings, which are likely to be used to determine eligibility for the rearranged US Open after event organisers announced that no qualifiers would be held ahead of September’s tournament at Winged Foot.

The top 50 in the world on November 8th will also qualify for the Masters at Augusta the following week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.