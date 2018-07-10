PGA Tour reduce FedEx Cup playoffs to three events

The FedEx Cup play-offs have been reduced from four events to three as part of a revamped 2019 schedule released by the PGA Tour on Tuesday.

The postseason will now consist of the Northern Trust, BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, with the TPC Boston event dropping off the schedule.

The change allows the season to finish the week before the start of college football and two weeks before the NFL gets under way.

“We are extremely pleased with the way the schedule has come together, particularly with the number of changes that were involved and the strength of the partnerships required to achieve this new look,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“It’s been our stated objective for several years to create better sequencing of our tournaments that golf fans around the world can engage in from start to finish.

“And by concluding at the end of August, the FedEx Cup play-offs no longer have the challenge of sharing the stage with college and professional football. This will enhance the visibility of the FedEx Cup play-offs and overall fan engagement with the PGA Tour and the game as a whole.”

As previously announced, the Players Championship has reverted to March in order to accommodate the US PGA’s switch to May, while the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, which replaces the Bridgestone Invitational, takes place immediately after the Open at Royal Portrush.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in June is the first PGA Tour event to be held in Detroit and takes the place of the Quicken Loans National, meaning Tiger Woods loses one of the events that benefits his foundation.