Michael Thompson keeps his nerve to secure 3M Open win

American Michael Thompson held off a late challenge from Adam Long to record a two-stroke win at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Thompson had held a share of the lead heading into Sunday’s final round with Richy Werenski, two shots clear of South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Tony Finau.

It was Long, though, who continued his momentum from an eight-under-par third round to challenge at the top of the leaderboard as he signed for a 64 which put him at 17-under — and could have been lower but for a bogey at the second last.

Thompson, however, kept his nerve to land a superb bunker shot to within three feet of the 16th pin and rolled in a key birdie.

The American then picked up another shot at the last from 14 feet to card a 67 and finish at 19-under for the tournament, securing only his second PGA Tour win of his career and first since 2013.

An emotional Thompson choked back tears as he reflected on his second PGA Tour win, seven years after his first.

“I don’t know what to say — this is so exciting,” the 35-year-old told CBS.

“I just played such good golf today and stayed within myself, believed in myself. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Former Masters champion Schwartzel and Werenski — who had dropped three shots on the front nine — finished in a group of nine players at 16-under-par following their respective rounds of 68 and 70.

Finau, the world number 17, birdied the 18th hole in his round of 68 to join Schwartzel and Werenski amid a nine-way tie for third.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, Charles Howell III and Argentinian Emiliano Grillo were also at 16 under, alongside Robby Shelton – who carded a 64 to climb up the leaderboard – Max Holma and Cameron Tringale.

Collated final scores & totals in the USPGA Tour 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, United States of America (USA unless stated, par 71):

265 Michael Thompson 64 66 68 67

267 Adam Long 68 72 63 64

268 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 66 68 66 68, Alex Noren (Swe) 67 69 66 66, Robby Shelton 68 68 68 64, Charles Howell III 71 65 67 65, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 71 68 64 65, Tony Finau 65 66 69 68, Richy Werenski 63 67 68 70, Max Homa 65 72 64 67, Cameron Tringale 69 70 63 66

270 Nick Watney 65 69 68 68, Matthew Wolff 65 68 70 67, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 65 67 71 67, Cameron Davis (Aus) 67 66 69 68, Bol Hoag 65 73 69 63, Ryan Moore 65 70 67 68

271 Talor Gooch 66 65 72 68, Sepp Straka (Aut) 70 67 71 63, Doug Ghim 70 68 67 66, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 68 67 70 66, Harris English 70 65 67 69

272 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 66 73 69 64, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 70 70 67 65, Pat Perez 70 69 66 67

273 Danny Lee (Nzl) 67 68 69 69, Chase Koepka 70 68 72 63, Hank Lebioda 69 70 65 69, Michael Gligic (Can) 72 68 68 65, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 73 66 66 68, Brice Garnett 70 67 68 68

274 Luke List 68 72 67 67, Denny McCarthy 68 70 64 72, Jason Dufner 68 72 66 68, Kyle Stanley 66 74 65 69, Sam Burns 70 69 69 66, Tom Lewis (Eng) 68 71 67 68, Patrick Rodgers 66 68 70 70, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 71 69 70 64, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 67 68 69

275 Adam Schenk 67 69 72 67, Chris Kirk 66 71 69 69, Christopher Baker 68 72 69 66, Brian Harman 76 64 68 67, Bronson Burgoon 66 70 70 69

276 Patton Kizzire 69 70 70 67, Brandon Hagy 70 69 68 69, Stewart Cink 69 68 70 69, Michael Gellerman 70 70 70 66, Alex Cejka (Ger) 70 70 68 68, Tom Hoge 69 67 70 70, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 71 65 68 72

277 Arjun Atwal (Ind) 73 67 71 66, Robert Garrigus 66 71 67 73, Tim Wilkinson (Nzl) 70 69 67 71

278 Austin Cook 67 70 68 73, Josh Teater 70 70 69 69

279 Kramer Hickok 67 70 73 69, Bill Haas 70 69 72 68, John Merrick 71 69 70 69

280 Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 71 67 68 74

281 Peter Uihlein 70 69 72 70, Scott Stallings 71 64 73 73

285 George McNeill 70 70 72 73

286 Bol Van Pelt 66 68 76 76

287 Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 70 70 71 76

289 Tommy Gainey 68 72 73 76

295 Matt Every 70 70 75 80