Average of almost 300 people per day add their names to opt-out organ donation register

An average of almost 300 people a day have added their names to the opt-out register for organ donation since legislation was introduced six months ago.

The legislation makes every adult a donor unless they expressly withdraw their consent.

A total of 58,482 people had opted out of the scheme by December 31st, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said, equating to more than 2,000 people every week since the law was effected on June 17th.

The Human Tissue Act 2024 was aimed at increasing organ donation rates by presuming that all adults living in Ireland for at least a year consent to donating their organs unless they have formally registered an objection.

However, the rate at which people are opting out has slowed since the legislation came into force. An initial surge saw almost 40,000 people add their names to the opt-out register in the first 10 days at a rate of nearly 155 every hour.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said an individual’s next of kin is always consulted before any action is taken in the event of their death, and if their consent is not given, the donation does not proceed.

“Therefore, it is important to emphasise that it is still really important for you to let others know your wishes in relation to organ donation, in the event of your untimely death,” she said.

“Your family or significant other can then ensure that your wishes and values in life are honoured.”

The legislation also provides a framework for living donation and allows people who wish to donate a kidney to someone they don’t know to do so in a process called “non-directed altruistic donation”.

“The kidney recipient must be someone on a waiting list who needs it, and the Act includes additional protections and safeguards for this,” said the HSE spokeswoman.

Organs covered by the new opt-out system include the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys.

Consent is still required from family members for other bodily organs, tissues or cells.

The scheme excludes people under the age of 18,those who have not been resident in Ireland for at least a year and those who may not have the mental capacity to make an opt-out decision prior to death.

