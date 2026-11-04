Rory McIlroy embracing role of hunter with Race to Dubai title in sight

Rory McIlroy’s swing thoughts and execution remain a work in progress, so much so that his coach Michael Bannon is on-site with him at this week’s Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. But the bigger picture rarely changes, with the Masters champion and world number two reaching the tail end of the DP World Tour season in the mix for another Harry Vardon Trophy, awarded to the player who tops the order of merit.

This time, what is different is that McIlroy is cast in the role of hunter, rather than the hunted, in his quest to equal Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight. With just the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links and next week’s DP World Tour Championship finale in Dubai, the Northern Irishman is third behind leader Eugenio Chacarra of Spain and American Patrick Reed.

“Obviously I’d love to win. I need a big week to give myself a real chance going into Dubai next week, as well. Hopefully I play well and at least give myself another chance,” said McIlroy, who trails Chacarra by 999 points. Reed, in second, is 669 points behind the Spaniard. This week’s event, which is limited to 70 players, has elevated points, with 1,500 to the winner, while next week’s tour finale in Dubai has 2,000 points to the winner.

McIlroy, at least, is in the frame again. “I think what gives me comfort is the amount of points that are on offer this week and next week. Even if I don’t win but I still have a strong finish, I’ll still feel like I have a very realistic chance going into next week in Dubai. It’s a nice thing that a win would certainly be welcome but not totally necessary. But obviously a win would make life a lot easier,” said McIlroy, who has yet to win in Abu Dhabi over the years, albeit with a string of top finishes including three runners-up.

Chacarra has won three times on the DP World Tour this season, most recently in India last month, in a campaign in which he has played 29 times. In contrast, McIlroy – juggling his itinerary between the PGA Tour and his home circuit – has played just 11 times in counting events on the DP World Tour, including the four Majors.

Of targeting the Race to Dubai title at the start of each new season, McIlroy explained: “It’s always a goal. You just hope you play well in the big tournaments early in the year so you give yourself a chance at this time of the year to win it.

“I tried to play well in the Major championships, and basically I have the four Majors and the Scottish Open, which are the big ones that I need to play well in, and Dubai Desert Classic at the start of the year as well.

Michael Bannon, coach of Rory McIlroy, looks on during a Pro-Am prior to the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

“Then once The Open Championship done, I turn my attention to the Irish Open and Wentworth and things like that. I sometimes wish I had the opportunity to play a bit more over here in the middle of the season, but just with the way the golf world is, that isn’t quite possible.”

Originally, McIlroy had planned to have his coach fly over to Florida for the ongoing work on his swing but decided Bannon’s time would be better utilised at the tournament in Abu Dhabi instead because of the run of poor weather in the Jupiter area.

“It’s still just working on the same things, working on that right arm position and trying to get the club a bit more on line at the top. But certainly feeling closer than I was, say, when I started to work on it in August, September time, and even around the Irish Open or Wentworth.

“I feel like it’s sort of kept progressing since then. It’s certainly not perfect but it’s in a pretty good spot. I’m looking [at] what I’m seeing on course and in practise. I’m feeling pretty good about it,” added McIlroy, who is the only Irish player in the field with Shane Lowry among a number of players, which also included Open champion Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick and Bob MacIntyre, who decided to skip the tournament due to the geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

McIlroy admitted he did ask questions of the European Tour about the safety and was reassured by the responses:

“I kept asking questions, and whether it be of the DP World Tour, and obviously the DP World Tour are talking to the local authorities all the time, if everyone deems that it’s safe to be here, then who am I to say otherwise?

“You know, this is important to me. I want to play well. I want to end my year well. I wanted to have a chance to win another Race to Dubai. I don’t feel like there’s any risk coming here but if I did feel like there was a risk, I feel like the reward is worth it.”

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra celebrates after winning the DP World India Championship 2026 golf tournament at the Delhi Golf Club. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty

Lowdown: Abu Dhabi Championship

Purse: €8 million (€1.2 million to the winner)

Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

The course: Yas Links is located close by the Arabian Gulf. Designed by Kyle Phillips, it plays host to the championship for the fourth time. It is a contrived links – 7,425 yards, par 72 – and wind off the Gulf will be a factor. There are eight spectacular holes located along the shoreline and, placing an emphasis on course management, the layout features more than 140 bunkers.

The field: Although some big names have opted to skip the penultimate event of the season due to safety concerns in the Middle East, the leading five players on the order of merit are all playing with Eugenio Chacarra aiming for a fourth win of his season in the quest to join Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm as Spaniards to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for topping the order of merit. Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Casey Jarvis and Aaron Rai complete the top five and all have mathematical chances of the number one spot with two events remaining.

Quote-Unquote: “I always love playing against Rory. I always pride myself on wanting to go out against the best and the play against the best but obviously with his record, and kind of what he’s done throughout his career, he’s one of the best golfers to play the game. So, to be able to go out there and go nose to nose with him and play against him is something I always cherish and really enjoy doing. It should be fun.” – Patrick Reed.

Irish in the field: McIlroy is grouped with Chacarra and Reed (7.50am Irish time).