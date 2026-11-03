Rory McIlroy still in with a chance of winning Race to Dubai

Rory McIlroy is hoping to equal Colin Montgomerie's record by lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy for an eighth time. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s quest for a record-equalling eighth Harry Vardon Trophy for topping the DP World Tour order of merit remains a possibility as the world number two heads into back-to-back weeks in the United Arab Emirates. First up is this week’s Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship before heading to the Tour Championship in Dubai next week.

However, the numbers game indicates it’s not all in McIlroy’s hands. The Northern Irish man is currently third in the Race to Dubai rankings, with Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra first and American Patrick Reed second.

With extra points on offer in the two limited-field events (70 players compete in Abu Dhabi and 50 in Dubai) there remains the opportunity for McIlroy to make a successful pursuit. As things stand, Chacarra is on 4,143 points, 669 points clear of Reed, with McIlroy 999 points off the leader.

The twist in the tale is that the elevated points at the two play-off events – 1,500 going to the winner in Abu Dhabi and 2,000 in Dubai – means any one of the three leaders, as well as Casey Jarvis and Aaron Rai in fourth and fifth respectively, have a mathematical chance of finishing in the top spot.

McIlroy, who has won the last four titles, is aiming to join Colin Montgomerie as an eight-time winner. The other four potential winners are seeking breakthrough successes for the season-long accolade.

Despite the $9-million purse on offer in Abu Dhabi, a large number of exempt players – Shane Lowry, Bob MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Fox among them – have opted to skip the tournament at Yas Links. Some cited safety concerns due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain, one of those in contention for the Race to Dubai. Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

The number of eligible players not taking up their spots in Abu Dhabi has resulted in Sam Bairstow, ranked 81st in the order of merit, managing to get into the 70-man field. The field for Dubai next week, where there is a $12-million purse, will be reduced to 50.

Meanwhile, Lauren Walsh will play for an eighth straight week when she tees off in the Toto Japan Classic on the LPGA Tour.

Walsh’s globetrotting over the past two months has seen her juggle the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. In her rookie season on the latter, she is already assured of retaining her card for 2027.

An exhausting itinerary, which started with the La Sell Open in Spain, has seen Walsh play the Walmart Championship in Arkansas, the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, the Korea Championship in Seoul, the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China, the BMW Ladies in South Korea and last week’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

After Japan, she will return to the US for next week’s Annika Championship in Florida with the goal of getting into the limited-field CME Tour Championship. The tournament is confined to the top 60 on the LPGA Tour order of merit, with Walsh currently ranked 86th.

Leona Maguire has opted to skip the trip to Tokyo and has a week off in advance of playing in the Annika. The Cavan woman, who is 50th on the order of merit, is already assured of making it to the season’s finale at the CMW Globe Tour Championship.