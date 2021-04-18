Leona Maguire finishes strong to claim tie for second in Hawaii

Leona Maguire recorded the highest finish for an Irish player ever on the LPGA Tour as she carded a final round of 67 for a total of 21 under par and a tie for second alongside Sei Young Kim and Nelly Korda at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Lydia Ko fired a closing 65 to win for the first time in three years and claim her 16th LPGA Tour title at 28 under.

For Maguire the tie for second represents the best finish of her LPGA Tour career so far which is still, technically, in its rookie season. The Cavan native picked up a cheque for $125,834 as she continued her run of recent good form.

Birdies at the first, third and sixth moved the 26-year-old up the leaderboard at the turn before she picked up another shot at the 14th. A bogey on the 15th was the only blemish on her final round scorecard and she would finish with a flourish thanks to a stunning approach to a few feet at the Par 5 17th which set up an eagle three.

Maguire has made the cut in every event she has played since last year’s Women’s British Open and after her final round she said she knew a big performance was coming - something she had been telling Shane O’Grady, her coach back in Ireland.

“I’ve been calling home and calling my coach and saying, it’s close, it’s close. So it really is close now,” said Maguire.

I played really nice this week. Drove the ball really well. Today was probably the best all week. Irons were solid all week and I putted nicely. Not the best I’ve ever putted, but nicely. So everything is trending very nicely in the right direction.

“I knew Lydia was going to go low today and I was going to have to do something very special to try and catch her. I’m proud of the way I finished strong.”

It was that strong finish which sealed Maguire’s tie for second with the eagle on the 17th showing some real grit down the stretch after she had dropped a shot at the 15th with a three-putt bogey. The Slieve Russell player now heads for the LA Open which begins on Thursday. The tournament will be Maguire’s 12th week in a row on the road during what has been a hectic early season schedule and she plans to head back to her home at Lake Nona in Orlando afterwards.

“I don’t know the new golf course, it’s somewhere we haven’t been before and I’m looking forward to that challenge. Then I’m getting to go home. That will be week 12 of 12 on the road but hopefully I can finish off this stretch on a positive note.”

Stephanie Meadow closed with a final round of 70 to finish in a tie for 57th at eight under par.

For Ko, the win marked her first since the 2018 Mediheal Championship and she was relieved to have ended her 1,084-day drought between victories.

“When you’re in that position [to win]and it doesn’t happen, you do doubt. If I said, no, I didn’t doubt myself at all, that would be a lie,” Ko told Golf Channel after her victory and her return to the winner’s circle.

“Hand on my heart, there were times when I wondered, ‘Hey, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be back in the winner’s circle.’ ... To be back in this kind of position is obviously super cool. You know, with Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama winning the last couple weeks - and I know it’s been a while since they won, as well - that kind of gave me a little bit of hope that maybe I could follow that trend.”

