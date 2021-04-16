Leona Maguire in the mix in Hawaii after a bogey-free 67

Leona Maguire continued her good form in the second round of the Lotte Championship in Hawaii as she carded a bogey-free round of 67 on Thursday to sit in a tie for 10th at nine under par, seven shots behind leader Yuka Saso.

Among the early wave of the second round, Maguire was on fire and claimed birdies at the seventh and ninth to turn in 34. On the way in she kept the foot down with further birdies at the 10th, 14th and 17th moving her up to nine under.

The 26-year-old Co Cavan golfer has made a superb start to the LPGA Tour season - making the cut in all four previous tournaments, with a best-finish of tied-6th in the LPGA Drive On Championship - and heads into the final two rounds very much in contention.

Stephanie Meadow sits two shots further back in a tie for 20th after she recovered from bogeys at the third and fourth to reel off birdies at the fifth, seventh, ninth and 11th. Another dropped shot did come her way on the 15th but she finished with a birdie at the last for a round of 70 and a midway total of seven under par.

At the top of the leaderboard Philippine teenager Saso produced a second consecutive stellar round Friday to hold a two-shot lead at the midpoint of the tournament.

Saso, who shared first place after the opening round, carded a second consecutive 64 at Kapolei Golf Club on the island of Oahu and her 16 under par total has her in front of New Zealand’s Lydia Ko who fired a 63 on Friday.

Saso, 19, is a regular on the LPGA of Japan Tour, but she finished in the top 15 at last year’s US Women’s Open. Like Maguire and Meadow, she is looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

Her scorecard Friday featured nine birdies, including four in a row around the turn, and just one bogey.

“Two more days, I’m trying to get used to it,” said Saso, who admitted she was playing this course for the first time this week. “It’s like Philippines but colder than Philippines and windier than Philippines. I made some good putts, had good up and downs, my driving was very consistent today.”

Ko, 23, already has 15 LPGA wins, including two Majors, but she hasn’t been victorious since April 2018. Her bogey-free round Friday included three different streaks of back-to-back birdies.

“I started off well birdieing my first two holes, and then I think I just continuously gave myself opportunities,” Ko said. “Especially around a golf course like this, the more times you’re putting for birdie or having chances to putt for birdie the better. ...

“Especially when the winds come, I think it’s a course where some players can go really low, so feel like I was able to do a pretty good job at that, and nice finishing off with a birdie on the last (hole).”

