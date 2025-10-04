Rugby

Connacht’s URC game against Scarlets postponed due to Storm Amy

Ulster’s match against Edinburgh was postponed yesterday

Two URC games have been postponed due to Storm Amy. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho
Two URC games have been postponed due to Storm Amy. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho
Sat Oct 04 2025 - 14:35

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that Connacht‘s fixture against Scarlets Rugby has been postponed.

“Connacht Rugby are extremely disappointed with this news and apologise to all our supporters and travelling fans who have bought tickets for this game,” a statement said.

“All tickets purchased for this game will be valid for the rescheduled fixture. Further details on this and other options will be released when the rescheduled fixture is announced.”

Yesterday, Ulster’s game against Edinburgh in the Hive Stadium was postponed. In the League of Ireland, four games were called off due to the weather, including the title-impacting between Derry City and Sligo Rovers. All games were rescheduled for 4pm on Sunday.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

All-powerful New Zealand banish brave Australia to 11th straight Bledisloe loss

Carlos Spencer: ‘I’m a coach that encourages guys to express themselves’

Clayton McMillan optimistic ahead of first Thomond Park outing with Munster

In golf, the Dunhill Links was suspended due to waterlogged courses, while today it has been suspended due to high winds.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley