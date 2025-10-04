Connacht’s URC game against Scarlets postponed due to Storm Amy

Two URC games have been postponed due to Storm Amy. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that Connacht‘s fixture against Scarlets Rugby has been postponed.

“Connacht Rugby are extremely disappointed with this news and apologise to all our supporters and travelling fans who have bought tickets for this game,” a statement said.

“All tickets purchased for this game will be valid for the rescheduled fixture. Further details on this and other options will be released when the rescheduled fixture is announced.”

Yesterday, Ulster’s game against Edinburgh in the Hive Stadium was postponed. In the League of Ireland, four games were called off due to the weather, including the title-impacting between Derry City and Sligo Rovers. All games were rescheduled for 4pm on Sunday.

In golf, the Dunhill Links was suspended due to waterlogged courses, while today it has been suspended due to high winds.