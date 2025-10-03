Stewart Cink declares his interest in being US Ryder Cup captain for Adare Manor

Stewart Cink has declared his interest in being US Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

The 2009 Open champion represented USA in the cup five times, winning in 2008, and has been vice-captain.

“Heck yeah I’m interested in being the Ryder Cup captain. I would love to,” Cink said before a Champions Tour event. “I’d love to represent the United States and the players, take some of the experience that I’ve got and apply it and hopefully try to get this thing turned around. It feels like the Ryder Cup has been like a European party for about 15 years now or more. I’d like to change that.

“Europe is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for this thing with partnerships, with course setup, with game plans, with choices for assistant captains. I think we need to do a little more of what they’re doing.

“I don’t know what that is yet but we have to do some things differently. I would just love a shot at it and get in there and rework some of the stuff and figure out what is working for them.”

Cink said that he interviewed for the job for Bethpage that was given to Keegan Bradley, but told Golfweek that he did not hear back from the PGA of America.

“I thought it went well, but I haven’t received one word since then,” Cink said. “Never got a call back that said we’re going in another direction. All I know is at the end of the conversation it sounded like, ‘Things looks pretty good for you.’ Never heard another word.

“I was gutted [to hear he did not get the job]. I thought I had a pretty good shot at it,” he said.

Tiger Woods has been linked to the captaincy, given the connection to JP McManus and Adare Manor, and was previously a playing captain for the Presidents Cup in 2019. Woods only won one Ryder Cup during his playing career, in 1999, and was offered the job for 2025 but declined.

Former USA winning captain Paul Azinger said he has unsure if Woods will accept the role.

“It’s kind of what I heard [about Woods being captain] but I’m not sure he would take that. If I’m Tiger I want to be the captain at home.

“I would not want to go and captain over there. Not my first. I wanted to captain at home and I’m glad that I did.

“It’s so hard to win on the road and America struggles so much, why would you submit yourself to that? Nowadays you get criticised so hard. You could change your whole legacy accepting the captain’s role.”

Other players linked with the captaincy are Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, or Bradley again.