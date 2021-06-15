Koepka and DeChambeau kept apart at US Open

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be on opposite sides of the draw at this week’s US Open as their simmering rivalry continues.

A number of spectators were escorted from Muirfield Village during the recent Memorial Tournament for shouting “Brooksy” at current US Open champion DeChambeau.

Four-time major winner Koepka, who was not competing, reacted to the news by posting a video on social media offering to reimburse any spectator whose day was “cut short” with a free case of beer.

The latest episode in the ongoing saga came a fortnight after leaked footage showed Koepka being unable to contain his dislike of DeChambeau after being distracted by his Ryder Cup team-mate during an unaired interview at the US PGA Championship.

Former player Brad Faxon told Sirius XM radio that DeChambeau and his agent had been asked if he would be happy to play with Koepka at Torrey Pines, but had declined.

However, in a statement sent to ESPN, DeChambeau’s agent Brett Falkoff said: “The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing with Brooks Koepka.

“Bryson is fully focused on defending the US Open at Torrey Pines this week.”

Rory McIlroy will be among the later starters on Thursday (9.36pm Irish time) with Shane Lowry out earlier in the day (3.29pm)

First hole Thursday/10th hole Friday (All times Irish)

2.45pm/8.30pm: Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

2.56pm/8.41pm: Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez

3.07pm/8.52pm: Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody

3.18pm/9.03pm: Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

3.29pm/9.14pm: Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

3.40pm/9.25pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

3.51pm/9.36pm: Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

4.02pm/9.47pm: Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

4.13am/9.58pm: Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

4.24pm/10.09pm: Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

4.35pm/10.20pm: JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long

4.46pm/10.31pm: Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene

4.57pm/10.42pm: Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

8.30pm/2.45pm: Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole,

8.41pm/2.56pm: Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

8.52pm/3.07pm: Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

9.03pm/3.18pm: Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

9.14pm/3.29pm: Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

9.25pm/3.40pm: Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

9.36pm/3.51pm: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

9.47pm/4.02pm: Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

9.58pm/4.13pm: Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

10.09pm/4.24pm: Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

10.20pm/4.35pm: (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

10.31pm/4.46pm: John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

10.42pm/4.57pm: Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

10th hole Thursday/First hole Friday

2.45pm/8.30pm: Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

2.56pm/8.41pm: Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

3.07pm/8.52pm: Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

3.18pm/9.03pm: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

3.29pm/9.14pm: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

3.40pm/9.25pm: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

3.51pm/9.36pm: Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

4.02pm/9.47pm: Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

4.13pm/9.58pm: Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

4.24pm/10.09pm: Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

4.35pm/10.20pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

4.46pm/10.31pm: Akshay Bhatia, (a) Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz

4.57pm/10.42pm: James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

8.30pm/2.45pm: David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

8.41pm/2.56pm: Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, (a) Joe Highsmith

8.52pm/3.07pm: Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

9.03pm/3.18pm: Garrick Higgo, (a) Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann

9.14pm/3.29pm: Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

9.25pm/3.40pm: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

9.36pm/3.51pm: Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed,

9.47pm/4.02pm: Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

9.58pm/4.13pm: Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

10.09pm/4.24pm: Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

10.20pm/4.35pm: Wyndham Clark, (a) Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate

10.31pm/4.46pm: (a) Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

10.42pm/4.57pm: Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford