Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns share Valspar lead

England’s Tom Lewis was five shots off the pace at the halfway stage of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook’s Copperhead course in Florida.

The 30-year-old from Welwyn Garden City, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, improved by five shots on his opening round with a bogey-free six-under 65 to be in a quintet of players sharing sixth place at seven-under.

Americans filled the top five placings, headed by Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns, who carded second rounds of 66 and 63 respectively to sit at 12-under, four clear of Lucas Glover (65), Max Homa (68) and Charley Hoffman (66).

Graeme McDowell missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 73.

Starting on the back nine, Lewis began with a birdie and added two more at the 14th and 17th before coming home with three more birdies, including sinking a 26-foot putt on the seventh.

Englishman Paul Casey shot an even 71 to be on three-under with world No 1 Dustin Johnson (68) and Scotland’s Russell Knox, who took a 70, while Ian Poulter of England was a further stroke away after a 71.

