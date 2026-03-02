Supreme remains ‘most likely’ Cheltenham option for Talk The Talk

Talk The Talk is likely to take his chance in the Supreme Novices' renewal. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Joseph O’Brien has pointed to the Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as the most likely Cheltenham Festival target for his Grade One star Talk The Talk.

The horse was well backed to 3-1 in some lists for the longer Turners Novice Hurdle over the weekend, although O’Brien has indicated the shorter option is still preferred.

“There’s been no change or update on the situation. I think the Supreme is the most likely race for him, we’re going to keep our options open up until the last minute as we have said we would,” he said on Monday. “His preparation has gone well and we’re looking forward to Cheltenham with him.”

Talk The Talk threw away almost certain top-class success with a final-flight exit at Leopardstown over Christmas but stepped up with a winning, dramatic late surge at last month’s Dublin Racing Festival. He is a general 9-2 shot for Supreme glory next week.

O’Brien’s festival team is also likely to include the Stayers’ Hurdle stalwart Home By The Lee as well as Solness, who’s set to go in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

It remains to be seen, though, if the 2024 King George hero Banbridge travels to Cheltenham. The horse has failed to fire at the last two festivals and waiting for Aintree instead has been mooted as an option.

“I suppose the Ryanair would be more likely than the Gold Cup, but it’s probably wrong to even say that because we’ll have to see what way the forecast is looking and all that sort of stuff as well. We’ll leave options open and make our decisions late,” O’Brien said.

The trainer and his cousin, JJ Slevin, team up for Shoda in a mares’ handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on Tuesday.

Leopardstown officials have confirmed that ground conditions there aren’t suitable for any post-race gallops or schooling sessions by the major operations on Tuesday. The going on the chase course was yielding on Monday.

Willie Mullins sends a handful of runners to Tuesday’s meeting, including Lumiere Du Large, who lines up alongside Shoda, although Onefortheditch could trump both.

The champion trainer has two newcomers in the concluding mares’ bumper, with Patrick Mullins on Room For One More and Jody Townend teaming up with Ruby Grace.

Ground conditions will be significantly more testing on the hurdles circuit and Midnight Our Fred’s stamina might reward the switch back from fences by connections.