Shane Lowry: ‘The hardest thing is I’ve never won in front of my four-year-old, she was there waiting’

Shane Lowry was left “extremely disappointed” after he blew a three-shot lead with three holes to go at the Cognizant Classic at PGA National with back-to-back double bogeys.

Lowry had been going for his first individual victory on the PGA or DP World Tours since 2022, and it came after another defeat earlier this season in Dubai where he held the lead on the final hole. But the late stumble led to him finishing two shots behind the winner Nico Echavarria.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed,” said Lowry. “I had the tournament in my hands, and I threw it away. What more can I say? That’s twice this year now so far. I’m getting good at it.

“The hardest thing about today is I’ve never won in front of my four-year-old, and she was there waiting for me,” Lowry said.

“I only wanted it for her today. I didn’t want it for – I don’t care about anything else. I wanted it so bad. Just to see her little ginger hair running down the 18th green would have been the most special thing in the world.

“I thought I had it. I thought I was going to win.

“I didn’t get ahead of myself, but I felt so comfortable out there, and then tried to get a lot out of my three-iron on 16 and did the only thing I couldn’t really do.”

Lowry made double bogey after a good up-and-down from the bunker, but the damage was done with the tee shot, a sliced iron into the water that left him out of position with a penalty shot.

“I had an unbelievable up-and-down, obviously, to make six and stay one ahead, but then I go up and watch Nico hole that putt for birdie to go tied for the lead,” he said.

“Like, it was a perfect number for me, and it suited me perfectly. The wind was slightly out of the left, and that’s my bread and butter: a little chip seven-iron. But golf does strange things to you at times, and it certainly did it to me today.”