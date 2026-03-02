Heimir Hallgrímsson visits Sammie Szmodics at Derby County as he weighs up playoff options

Heimir Hallgrímsson spent Monday at Moor Farm, the Derby County training facility, as the Republic of Ireland manager sought to establish the availability of Sammie Szmodics ahead of the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic.

Ireland plan to be without Evan Ferguson for the March 26th tie at the Fortuna Arena in Prague while other centre forward options behind Troy Parrott are struggling with injury and form.

Adam Idah is coming back from a hamstring tear he sustained in December, while Johnny Kenny has been unable to command a regular start for Bolton Wanderers in League One since his loan from Celtic in January.

Kenny did score his first goal for Bolton last Saturday, in a 5-1 defeat of Exeter City, but Hallgrímsson is keen to recall Szmodics as a back-up to Parrott, or to play the versatile attacker off the left or right wing.

The 30-year-old’s last of 11 caps came in the 2-2 draw with Hungary last September before knee surgery ruled him out of the World Cup qualification campaign.

Szmodics has impressed for Derby since his arrival in January after the Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said the decision to send him on loan to their rivals for promotion to the Premier League was made in the best interest of “group dynamic”.

“It wasn’t a football decision,” said McKenna, “it wasn’t related to his football performance. It was a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, of our dressingroom culture, of the values of our dressingroom and of our team.

“In those respects the decision was made that it was best that Sammie wouldn’t be with us for the rest of the season.”

The FAI have established that there is no issue with Szmodics being included in an Ireland squad alongside former Ipswich team-mates Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and club captain Dara O’Shea.

Hallgrímsson also attended Southampton’s 3-1 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last Saturday when Finn Azaz played 90 minutes and Ryan Manning scored his sixth goal this season from a curling free-kick.

John O’Shea, Ireland’s assistant coach, went to Loftus Road to see another Irish striker Tom Cannon line out for Sheffield United against QPR.

Chiedozie Ogbene was left out of the Blades squad once again, having only made two appearances in 2026 as he is considered their sixth loan player and only five are permitted in each game.